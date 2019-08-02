Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Washington Road, Casually Stops At Red Light

Drivers in Washington state were taken by surprise on Thursday when a small plane made an emergency landing on a busy four-lane road.

Washington State trooper Clint Thompson was on patrol when the plane descended toward Pacific Avenue in Spanaway, about 45 miles south of Seattle. He made an emergency U-turn, switched on his emergency lights and cleared the road so the pilot could safely land.

The plane eventually came to a measured stop right before an intersection with a red light.

Thompson’s dashcam captured the whole thing:

Trooper Thompson was able to make an emergency u-turn, activate his lights and slow traffic; making room for the pilot to land safely. pic.twitter.com/VvLaXKU2U4 — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

Trooper Thompson’s dash cam video capturing this morning’s events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

Pilot David Acklam told local media he was grateful to the trooper for his quick thinking after the plane’s engine quit.

“Probably saved me from either serious injury or death and somebody else from getting in a car crash with a plane. It’s a good day to be alive,” Acklam said.

Witness Earnest Comeau told reporters the plane flew past him.

“Woke me right up!” he said. “Came right to the stoplight, most amazing thing I think I’ve seen in a long time.”