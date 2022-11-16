'Planes, Trains And Automobiles' Deleted Scene Is Every Air Traveler's Nightmare

The Thanksgiving classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is back with a twist: a new 4K version with an hour of deleted and extended scenes.

In the 1987 John Hughes flick, Neal Page (Steve Martin) and Del Griffith (John Candy) are forced to work together to get home for the holiday, only to face obstacles at every step.

One deleted scene that was posted by Ultimate Classic Rock shows what might just be every traveler’s nightmare while trying to get some food on a plane:

The deleted scene has popped up in other formats before.

Here’s a longer version:

The new edition of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” which includes bonus features such as a documentary on Hughes, will be released Nov. 22 ― just in time for Thanksgiving.