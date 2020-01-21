Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the reproductive health care organization’s political action committee, has endorsed Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon (D) in the race to unseat U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in 2020.

It’s the first time the group has endorsed one of Collins’ challengers during her four terms in the Senate.

“As speaker of the Maine House, Sara has been leading the charge for reproductive health care access in Maine,” PPAF said in a press release announcing a wave of endorsements for Democratic Senate candidates.

“The people of Maine deserve someone who will fiercely fight for their right to health care — not someone who puts their party ahead of their constituents,” Alexis McGill Johnson, PPAF’s acting president and CEO, said in a statement. “That champion is @SaraGideon and [PPAF] is proud to stand with her.”

PPAF’s endorsement is another feather in Gideon’s cap after she gained the support of several high-profile groups, including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, EMILY’s List and NARAL Pro-Choice America.

“I’m honored to receive [PPAF’s] endorsement ― in the face of attacks on reproductive rights across the country and threats to Roe v. Wade in Washington, there’s never been a more important time to stand up for reproductive rights,” Gideon tweeted Tuesday.

Gideon is one of at least eight challengers vying for Collins’ seat in 2020. Betsy Sweet, a women’s rights advocate and former Maine gubernatorial candidate; Ross LaJeunesse, a former Google executive; attorney Bre Kidman; and travel agent Michael Bunker are running as Democrats.

Attorney Tiffany Bond and call center worker Danielle VanHelsing are running as independents while activist Lisa Savage is the Maine Green Independent Party’s candidate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.