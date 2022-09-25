24 Products If Being A Plant Parent Is Your Entire Personality

A roll of garden tape for your plants that love to climb

Your plants may seem small when you first start building your collection, but with the right care, they'll eventually grow much bigger. Larger plants may begin to lean to one side, but some garden tape can easily fix that."I've been using this to train my vines along their supports. The good thing is that it can be easily reused as the vines grow. The color helps it easily camouflage among my plants. Unlike twine or burlap strings, this flexible material does not restrict plant's growth!