24 Products If Being A Plant Parent Is Your Entire Personality

A pack of food spikes for fertilizing every type of houseplant you have
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.Promising review:
"I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." — GatorDO17
A set of poison- and pesticide-free sticky insect traps
Promising review
: "At first I was hesitant. How could little sticky tabs on a stick control or eradicate my fungus gnat infestation? I had tried various pesticides, but those killed my plants too. So, in desperation, I tried these. They had good reviews and people said they worked wonders. Well, add my name to that list. These things worked fantastically! I bought these on June 28 after battling fungus gnats for months, the problem was only getting worse. It is now August 9, and I can honestly say I haven't seen any gnats in my house flying around. I still keep the tabs out just in case, and occasionally I'll catch one of two, but for the most part, they're gone and it's 100% due to these little tabs! And I didn't even use all seven traps!" — Katheryn Camm
A soil tester for making sure the moisture in your plant's soil is just right
Promising review:
"Have you bought new plants and someone at the nursery or on the internet tells you to water once a week or two weeks? Well, guess what, your plants don't dry out on a schedule like that year-round. It depends on its environment. How much light it's getting, how hot and humid its surrounding is, and what kind of soil and pot it's in. If you're a total newbie or you're just really into plants even after a series of failures like I was, then you need this moisture meter! It will tell you exactly when your plants need water. It'll stop you from killing that seventh string of pearls, whose six predecessors you drowned because you were just born to overwater. It will help you water that fiddle-leaf fig you love even though it's so 2016 (It's OK. I have two.) I have this simple moisture meter and another one that measures light, moisture, and pH. I have two just because I have plants scattered all throughout the house and I don't wanna walk up and down the steps to get one. They're both useful to have." — MJ
A waterproof repotting mat
Promising review
: "This is a game changer for someone like me that has a lot of plants (indoor and outdoor!). I always struggled with where to repot my plants that would create the least amount of mess. I mix my own potting medium so it’s really messy. I bought this to contain the mess and it works wonderfully. It’s easy to snap together and made of a very sturdy material. It folds very compact for easy storage." — Nicole
A compact brush and dustpan for cleaning up tiny messes
Promising review
: "I use this handy little brush for cleaning up the soil and debris that scatters everywhere when repotting plants. The compact size and strength of the bristles make this the perfect little sweeper for the job. Would buy again!" — Carlos Jovi
A self-watering, self-aerating planter
Each planter comes with a clip-on watering attachment for easy pouring.Promising review:
"I had a peace lily that was dying. It needed water constantly. After a couple of days, this self-watering pot has already revived it and it looks much much better now! Would highly recommend for keeping your plants looking healthy and alive with little maintenance." — Heather
A six-tier plant stand
Promising review
: "This is a must-have and beautiful plant stand to fit in any room corner. It’s lightweight and very easy to assemble. I placed it in the corner of my family room. It looks stylish and blends in with the room. This is my favorite corner of the house, it makes me feel calm and relaxed every time I go here." — Jessie L
A trio of vases that are super versatile.
Promising review
: "Super. Cute. This looks beautiful on the countertop and is a unique way to prop cuttings. The light refracts through the globes in a really lovely way too. My lil' pothos bbs love it so far." — S
A pack of three rolling plant caddies
Promising review
: "These are great for plants! I have three five-gallon geranium plants that don't like to get wet. For the last couple of years, I was lugging them around back and forth on the patio. What a relief for my back that I don't have to do that anymore. The trays are sturdy and deep enough that water doesn't come out all over the ground either. I like the wheel locking feature in case I want them to stay in place and the maneuverability of them is great." — Cheryl
A bottle of organic plant food specifically formulated for houseplants
Promising review
: "This stuff is great! My plants all seem to be doing so much better since I started using this. Easy to use with watering can." — Amazon customer
A humidifier, because a lot of houseplants are tropical and need moisture in the air to thrive
This humidifier also functions as an essential oil diffuser if that's your jam! The extra-large water tank can hold up to five liters to ensure up to 60 hours of continuous runtime. Humidifier upkeep can be a pain, but this one has a top-fill design that's quick and easy to refill and clean. You can even add water without removing the lid! The built-in advanced water level sensor will automatically turn off the machine when water is running low. The set-and-forget timer ranges from two to 12 hours depending on just how misty you want your plants to be!Promising review
: "I purchased this as a second humidifier for my plant room. I appreciate the size of the water tank and the timer option. The blue light isn’t overly bright. If you’re looking for a second humidifier or looking for quality at a great price, I suggest this one! It was worth the purchase." — Tiffany Rose
A continuous mist spray bottle to give specific plants the moisture they need
Promising review
: "Easily one of the most enjoyable misters I've used. I grow a lot of indoor seedlings, herbs, and other plants so a good mister is important for keeping them free of fungi and growing happily. This mister has done amazing work. It produces a very fine mist and you can generate a consistent, continuous stream of mist to layer over plants with ease. It's pretty sturdy and easy to refill." — Alex
A pair of microfiber dusting gloves to keep leaves happy and healthy
Promising review
: "I bought these gloves to dust my plants with, and look at the difference between the before and after picture! These gloves fit well, are extremely soft and comfortable, and do a bang-up job against dust. Highly recommend. I ordered the four pack of gloves, which comes in a handy resealable storage bag." — Shannon T
A bottle of organic Joyful Dirt concentrated plant food and fertilizer
Joyful Dirt
is a small business based in Portland, Oregon making organic, all-purpose plant food since 2013.Promising review:
"I never write reviews but had to share what a great find this was! I have routinely killed every living plant I've ever brought home. Joyful Dirt has completely changed that. All my plants look full and healthy with little to no effort on my part! I am so amazed that for teacher gifts this year, I am giving terrariums and will include a shaker of Joyful Dirt to go with each. If you have any trouble keeping plants alive, this is the solution." — KB13
A mini plant tool set if you're seeking an all-in-one solution for your home gardening needs
This plant tool set comes with everything you need to work with soil including a shovel, spade rake, and a gardening potting mat. You also get a watering bottle, curved-tip tweezers, straight-tip tweezers, scissors, pruning scissors, a cleaning brush, and a plastic bucket shovel.Promising review
: "I love this set! It's perfect for my home gardening. It's got everything I've needed so far and makes repotting and pruning so easy. Love that all the tools fit inside the dirt scooper, it doesn't take up a lot of space, and it's easy to tuck away. The mat that comes with it is so convenient to contain the mess when repotting/planting. Great for small indoor plants." — Hira Waheed
A set of three leafy-looking watering funnels
Promising review
: "Do you have a lot of houseplants? Are they crowded together and hard to see where one pot begins? Or bushy plants that spread out low and wide? These will help in all of those situations. My plants are happy and my floors are dry." — k gannon
A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals
Promising review
: "I love these crystals. The heat is here and this product keeps my plants in containers from drying out so fast and dying. With these moisture control crystals I can even leave home for a couple of days with no worry." — Peggy Ryan
A bottle of Miracle-Gro specially formulated indoor plant food
Promising review:
"It was embarrassing to have my plants on display in the dying condition they were in...until I tried this product. It did take around two weeks for me to see healthy new leaves coming in, but both of my plants look so rich and beautiful right now. I use it every few weeks and am very satisfied." — Lisa
A jar of rooting hormone which will help plant cuttings grow roots
Promising review
: "I used to suck at gardening until I found this stuff. All of my plants had been dying and I had so much trouble getting them to grow. Once I started mixing a small amount of this in the water for all of my plants once a month, my plants literally EXPLODED INTO BEAUTIFUL PLANTS. I am SHOOK. MY PEPPER PLANT WENT FROM GROWING ONLY one PEPPER TO six over four months!! Super easy to use and honestly super affordable and I'll be using this forever." — Traci h
A pack of ringed plant stakes for your leggy plants
Promising review
: "These fit perfectly around most of my indoor plants that need help growing in an upright position. The green color blends in with the plant and you don't even notice it's there. If you are trying to use these for much bigger plants, the cage may not fit around the trunk of your plant." — Melissa M.
A trio of self-watering cat globes to make sure your plants stay watered
Promising review
: "So glad I got these. I’m a chronic over-waterer and my plants were struggling. Now I don’t have to worry and I don’t even have to water. This is great for indoor plants that don’t actually need much water. And they’re super cute. I get lots of compliments on them!" — MB
A roll of garden tape for your plants that love to climb
Your plants may seem small when you first start building your collection, but with the right care, they'll eventually grow much bigger. Larger plants may begin to lean to one side, but some garden tape can easily fix that.Promising review:
"I've been using this to train my vines along their supports. The good thing is that it can be easily reused as the vines grow. The color helps it easily camouflage among my plants. Unlike twine or burlap strings, this flexible material does not restrict plant's growth!"
— Mehendi Das
A pair of garden scissors for pruning, deadheading, trimming and shearing your plants
Promising review
: "These are perfect! They get right into tiny or close spots and snip stems right off. They actually make deadheading flowers and plants fun because it's so easy. Plus they are small and light, so they don't hurt or tire my hands. I can easily open and close the lock with one hand so I can quickly snip, snip, snip away! **One month update** I still LOVE these clippers! I really don’t know how I got by without them before. I find it to be very relaxing to use these each evening to clean up my plants, I find myself almost disappointed if I can’t find anything to snip off lol. If you have flowers, herbs, or other plants you need these!" — Laurilee5
A small watering can if you are dealing with limited space
Promising review
: "This is my ideal watering can for my small apartment full of small plants. The design is beautiful without being overwrought, it's compact enough to sit in a small space on a shelf, and the capacity is generous enough to water several plants before refilling. It also maneuvers easily under a small tap, like in a standard bathroom sink, for easier filling." — L. Smith