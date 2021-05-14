21 Things You Need When You Become A Dedicated Plant Parent

Buy one houseplant and then find yourself buying 17 more? It happens to the best of us — because plants! They’re green and beautiful and make everything better. It also means you’re now desperate to keep them in good shape, and these products may be just what you need as an obsessive new “plant parent” to maintain all that healthy, gorgeous foliage. I know I did! Aside from the humidifier ― I already live in a very humid place ― I’ve used all of these products at home.