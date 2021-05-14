21 Things You Need When You Become A Dedicated Plant Parent

Buy one houseplant and then find yourself buying 17 more? It happens to the best of us — because plants! They’re green and beautiful and make everything better. It also means you’re now desperate to keep them in good shape, and these products may be just what you need as an obsessive new “plant parent” to maintain all that healthy, gorgeous foliage. I know I did! Aside from the humidifier ― I already live in a very humid place ― I’ve used all of these products at home.
1
Mesh pads for drainage holes
2
A moisture meter to check the soil
3
Modern terra cotta pots with saucers
4
Sticky traps to get rid of annoying fungus gnats
5
Mosquito dunks to kill any fungus gnat larvae
6
A 3-pack of cute macrame plant hangers
7
Heavy duty ceiling hooks
8
Dr. Verm's premium worm castings
9
A wee plant humidifier for all your thirsty tropicals
10
An indoor humidity sensor
11
A long-spout watering can
12
A thicc planter for your larger plants
13
Organic perlite for enhanced drainage
14
Pretty modern plastic pots
15
An LED grow light
16
Organic pine bark fines to help aerate soil
17
A pair of beautiful ceramic hobnail pots
18
A 6-pack of shallow succulent planters
19
A three-piece gardening tool set for all your repotting needs
20
Ready-to-spray neem oil to kill diseases and other pests
21
A 3/4-inch ceramic drill bit for when your precious favorite pot doesn't have a drainage hole
