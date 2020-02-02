Planters Introduces Baby Nut At Super Bowl And Twitter Goes Into Meltdown

While some were still rejoicing over the late Mr. Peanut’s death, the spokesnut has been brought back by the gods (of Planters’ marketing department) in the form of the much cuter Baby Nut.

Planters debuted Baby Nut on Sunday in a Super Bowl ad showing Mr. Peanut’s funeral. As mourners reflect on the late nut’s life, a tear drops from Kool-Aid Man and falls to the dirt. A new sprout bursts forth the ground and Baby Nut is born.

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

A sports business reporter for The Action Network received this “nutty” statement from Planters about the newborn.

Official statement from Planters on @MrPeanut: “Baby Nut is a little legume who carries the spirit and wisdom of Mr. Peanut. Baby Nut is a magical result of Mr. P’s friends coming together to celebrate his nutty life. He will grow up to become a true peanut of the people.” 🤔🤷‍♂️ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2020

Last month, when the snack food brand killed off its 104-year-old legume spokesman in a dramatic ad ― his nutmobile careened off a cliff ― some Twitter users mourned. Others decided he’d likely gone straight to hell for repeatedly betraying his people.

Mr. Peanut is in Hell. He spent decades as the smiling face of a company that sold the boiled and roasted corpses of his people as a snack — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 22, 2020

On Sunday, Planters took no time in discarding Mr. Peanut, changing the name on his former Twitter page to Baby Nut and pushing out content on their new star.

It takes a village to raise a peanut. #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/kEHSPjeIv5 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

The brand had temporarily suspended the ad campaign last week out of respect for the families of NBA star Kobe Bryant and the others who died in a helicopter crash, but the company said in a statement at the time that it did not plan to change the Super Bowl spot.

The infant peanut drew mixed reactions. Many fawned over the newest addition to the fast-growing family of cartoon babies sparked by Baby Yoda and quick-thinking marketers, while others seemed to hold the newborn accountable for Mr. Peanut’s past atrocities.

Either way, Planters’ strategy apparently worked. #BabyNut trended at No. 5 on Twitter and the brand raked in thousands of tweets for and against the baby spokesnut.

Here’s what the peanut gallery had to say:

I could beat the shit out of #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/mlyZwPEGb2 — SpongeBob.. At Night! (@spongefacts_alt) February 3, 2020

That one marketing intern at Planters pitching a way to revitalize peanut sales @MrPeanut #babynut pic.twitter.com/u9CSeLvaOa — Matt Sharkey (@sharkey_matt) February 3, 2020

Me in a room with Baby Yoda, Baby Groot, and #babynut pic.twitter.com/uQTl6M4fZ7 — Rand (@randizzleDee) February 3, 2020

You vs the baby she tells you not to worry about #babynut pic.twitter.com/m9ZzhiaA4I — Dayton 20-2 (@turn2hate) February 3, 2020

Planters really out here trying to compete with the likes of Baby Groot and Baby Yoda with #BabyNut. pic.twitter.com/k92tNJVAwn — Braddington (@bradwhipple) February 3, 2020

baby yoda walked so #babynut could ... do whatever is happening to us right now pic.twitter.com/4vs6SvGlAS — emma lord (@dilemmalord) February 3, 2020

who thought trending #BabyNut was a good idea — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) February 3, 2020

everyone talking about #babynut, baby yoda, and baby groot but not baby grinch pic.twitter.com/CUdaShGSzU — Jonathan. . (@MHardyV1fan) February 3, 2020

Company executives running to create a baby version of their mascot before everyone forgets about baby yoda #babynut pic.twitter.com/GZ60O3ubZw — Jay Joe (@manekinekovibes) February 3, 2020

KILL IT KILL IT QUICKLY #babynut pic.twitter.com/m8afkexAwK — Quinton Reviews [no santa hat]🎬 (@Q_Review) February 3, 2020

Baby Yoda patiently waiting for everyone to get over this Baby Nut nonsense in a day #babynut pic.twitter.com/Z9v8CMfbnd — Ziggy (@mrjafri) February 3, 2020

they’re going to mash a baby until he’s peanut butter 🥺#BabyNut pic.twitter.com/1T9bommwzt — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 3, 2020