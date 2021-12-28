Platform Slippers Are Taking Over TikTok. Here's Where To Get Them.

If there’s one thing we know about Gen Z, it’s that they live for unexpected fashion combinations. Whether it’s corset tops and baggy button-up shirts, plastic craft store beads and real gold charms or cow print and, well, anything, Gen Z is all about bringing unlikely trends together and — *Tyra Banks voice* — making it fashion. With that in mind, it’s not hugely surprising that platform slippers are the latest “it” item. They’re a combination of house shoes and heeled clogs, and they’re coming for your winter wardrobe.

If you thought slippers were indoor-only shoes, I’ve got news for you. Gone are the days of sole-less slippers that are really just socks with little rubber dots on the bottom. Say hello to thick-soled treaded slippers ready for all-day, all-weather wear. Whether you like to wear heels or just hate getting your feet wet in winter weather, platform slippers are meant to keep you cozy, cute and off the ground.

If you’re feeling sheepish about wearing slippers outside, you may want to check out the 372.5 million views “platform Uggs” has racked up on TikTok. Unlike the grandma-esque slippers of the past, platform slippers are fully encouraged for outdoor wear. Rock them with jeans and a shacket, wear them with your tie-dye sweatsuit or pack them in your purse for a mid-party shoe change that still looks trendy (your feet will thank you).

Though there’s a ton of open-toe and flip flop-style fuzzy platforms out there, for this article, we’re sticking with closed-toe slippers. It’s the middle of winter, you don’t have a pedicure and the idea is that these are shoes are to be worn outside. So in the name of comfort and wearing slippers all day, we’ve rounded up the best platform slippers you (or your cool teen niece) have been seeing on TikTok.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.