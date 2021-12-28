Shopping

Platform Slippers Are Taking Over TikTok. Here's Where To Get Them.

Ugg platfrom slide-ons, Champion house slippers and other fuzzy footwear with a little lift.

Staff Writer

Left to right: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=platformslippers-griffinwynne-122321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fseychelles-steady-faux-shearling-platform-mule-women%2F5976296%3Fcolor%3DTAN%2BSUEDE%252F%2BSHEARLING%26country%3DUS%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_channel%3Dlow_nd_seo_shopping%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26sp_source%3Dgoogle" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Seychelles platform slippers from Nordstrom" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c4b390e4b0d637ae8b9503" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=platformslippers-griffinwynne-122321-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fseychelles-steady-faux-shearling-platform-mule-women%2F5976296%3Fcolor%3DTAN%2BSUEDE%252F%2BSHEARLING%26country%3DUS%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_channel%3Dlow_nd_seo_shopping%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26sp_source%3Dgoogle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Seychelles platform slippers from Nordstrom</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=platformslippers-griffinwynne-122321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fugg-tazz-suede-platform-slippers-0400013799474.html%3Fsite_refer%3DNPLA_GGL_Shopping%26country%3DUS%26currency%3DUSD" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ugg platform slippers from Saks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c4b390e4b0d637ae8b9503" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=platformslippers-griffinwynne-122321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fugg-tazz-suede-platform-slippers-0400013799474.html%3Fsite_refer%3DNPLA_GGL_Shopping%26country%3DUS%26currency%3DUSD" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ugg platform slippers from Saks</a> and <a href="https://crocs-us.xkpq.net/c/2706071/454865/8119?subId1=platformslippers-griffinwynne-122321-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fp%2Fclassic-fur-sure%2F207303.html%3Fcgid%3Dwomen-fuzz%26cid%3D94S%23start%3D5" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" faux fur Crocs from Crocs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c4b390e4b0d637ae8b9503" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://crocs-us.xkpq.net/c/2706071/454865/8119?subId1=platformslippers-griffinwynne-122321-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fp%2Fclassic-fur-sure%2F207303.html%3Fcgid%3Dwomen-fuzz%26cid%3D94S%23start%3D5" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> faux fur Crocs from Crocs</a>.
Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Crocs
Left to right: Seychelles platform slippers from Nordstrom, Ugg platform slippers from Saks and faux fur Crocs from Crocs.

If there’s one thing we know about Gen Z, it’s that they live for unexpected fashion combinations. Whether it’s corset tops and baggy button-up shirts, plastic craft store beads and real gold charms or cow print and, well, anything, Gen Z is all about bringing unlikely trends together and — *Tyra Banks voice* — making it fashion. With that in mind, it’s not hugely surprising that platform slippers are the latest “it” item. They’re a combination of house shoes and heeled clogs, and they’re coming for your winter wardrobe.

If you thought slippers were indoor-only shoes, I’ve got news for you. Gone are the days of sole-less slippers that are really just socks with little rubber dots on the bottom. Say hello to thick-soled treaded slippers ready for all-day, all-weather wear. Whether you like to wear heels or just hate getting your feet wet in winter weather, platform slippers are meant to keep you cozy, cute and off the ground.

If you’re feeling sheepish about wearing slippers outside, you may want to check out the 372.5 million views “platform Uggs” has racked up on TikTok. Unlike the grandma-esque slippers of the past, platform slippers are fully encouraged for outdoor wear. Rock them with jeans and a shacket, wear them with your tie-dye sweatsuit or pack them in your purse for a mid-party shoe change that still looks trendy (your feet will thank you).

Though there’s a ton of open-toe and flip flop-style fuzzy platforms out there, for this article, we’re sticking with closed-toe slippers. It’s the middle of winter, you don’t have a pedicure and the idea is that these are shoes are to be worn outside. So in the name of comfort and wearing slippers all day, we’ve rounded up the best platform slippers you (or your cool teen niece) have been seeing on TikTok.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sak's Fifth Avenue
*The* trendy TikTok platform Ugg mule slippers
These embroidered Ugg slip-ons are *the* it shoe on TikTok right now. That's probably why these babies are majorly sold out or back-ordered at most stores (yes, even Amazon). Like a good journalist, I set out to find where you could be sure to snag a pair, and the best I could find for all sizes in this chestnut color was to pre-order them from Saks. Unfortunately, that means you won't get them for a while, but good things take time, you know. These come in women's size five to 11.

Pre-order them at Sak's Fifth Avenue for $120.
2
Amazon
Memory foam thick-sole slippers under $20
For the marriage of fashion and function, these slippers have a thick tread, meaning you can wear them inside and outside. If you're looking for platforms slippers but don't want to spend a ton of money, this is a good option. These come in four colors in women's size four to 10.5.

Get them from Amazon for $18.99.
3
Crocs
Tie-dye fuzzy platform Crocs
To really hit all the trends at once, these Crocs have a fuzzy faux fur lining and external fur for decoration. Wear them inside, outside or wherever you film your content. These come in five colors in women's size six to 12.

Get them from Crocs starting at $55.99.
4
Urban Outfitters
Steve Madden platform slippers made from made from recycled materials
To soften your feet and your green footprint, these slippers are made entirely from recycled and/or environmentally-conscious materials. The speckled bottom gives them a little extra flair. They come in women's size six to 10.

Get them from Urban Outfitters for $69.
5
Kohl's
A vegan Ugg look-a-like with a back strap
Who doesn't love a little extra support? These platform slippers have an elastic back strap to keep your feet secure as you walk. If you stay away from real leather or fur, these are a pretty good vegan dupe for the real sheepskin Ugg slippers. They come in two colors in women's size six to 10.

Get them from Kohl's for $68.
6
Amazon
Ugg Disquette slide-on slipper
Add some extra height to the classic Ugg slide-on fuzzy-trimmed slipper. The real sheep fur will keep your feet warm all winter. These come in four colors in women's size five to 12.

Get them from Amazon starting at $99.95.
7
Dick's
Bearpaw fuzzy platform slippers with a colorful sole
Bearpaw is another good Ugg look-alike. These real fur slippers are about half the price of the Uggs and come with a colorful sole, in women's size six to 10.

Get them from Dick's for $59.99.
8
Champion
Platform cheetah Champion house slippers
Steal the show with these platform cheetah-print house slippers. The pull-on tab makes them even easier to get on, and the thick thread means you can wear them inside and out. These come in women's size six to 10.

Get them from Champion for $65.
9
Amazon
Sky-high Ugg platform slippers with a back strap
To really give some pep in your step, these Ugg slippers have a two-inch high platform, real fur trim and an elastic back to keep you all strapped in. These come in three colors in women's five to 12.

Get them from Amazon starting at $119.95.
10
Nordstrom
Platform slipper clogs with faux wooden base
Is it a slipper? Is it a mule? Does it matter? This faux fur slip-on has a two-inch platform with a treaded sole to keep you steady. Dress it up with jeans and a cardigan or wear them after yoga class in your leggings. These come in women's size six to 11.

Get them from Nordstrom for $119.
7 Facial Massage Tools To Relax and De-Puff Your Skin
shoppingTikTokShoesWinterslippers