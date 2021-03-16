Play-Doh's New 'All Mixed Up' Product Preemptively Jumbles Your Clay Together

Courtesy of Hasbro

Some men just want to watch the world burn, and some kids just want to squash all their different Play-Doh colors together into a big blob. Well, for those kids, the dawn of a brave new era is here.

That’s right: Play-Doh’s new product is a king-sized can of the stuff with multiple colors mixed together before kids can even get their hands on it. Weighing nearly three pounds, the “All Mixed Up” can launched in limited quantities on Amazon on Monday, and will reportedly reach other major retailers soon.

“The All Mixed Up Can is a comical play on the nearly endless pop culture-themed memes and relatable sentiment that has been expressed by Play-Doh parents over more than six decades,” Leena Vadaketh, vice president and general manager for Play-Doh at Hasbro, told HuffPost.

“A recent study conducted by our team revealed that over half of parents surveyed feel a sense of irrational stress about Play-Doh colors being mixed,” she added, noting that the new product is “a plea to parents everywhere to relax their unspoken rules of Play-Doh and embrace those muddy grey messes.”

As the study suggests, parents do indeed Have Feelings about their kids mixing Play-Doh colors. Many have aired their grievances on Twitter, as seen below.

In honor of the All Mixed Up launch, the brand is asking fans to share if they are #TeamMIXITUP or #TeamKEEPITCLEAN on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

How you act when your kid mixes two different colors of play-doh together is the real you. — WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) April 5, 2020

Mommy, I mixed all the colours together and they are brown! I love my brown play doh!



-3 proving he cares nothing about my mental health. — Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) January 27, 2019

Quarantine level: I let my 3yo play with playdoh before 8am and I didn’t even try to stop her when she started combining colors cause it gave me a few min of peace and quiet — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) April 18, 2020

The idea of making a mess with Play-Doh is somewhat ironic given the product’s backstory.

The putty substance was originally used as a wallpaper cleaner to remove soot and dirt from people’s walls. It was rebranded as a modeling compound for kids following the development of vinyl wallpaper and the decline of coal furnaces in the mid-20th century.