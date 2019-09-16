Play-Doh Is Expanding Beyond The Classic 'Doh'

Play-Doh is not only going to sell classic Play-Doh modeling compound anymore. On Monday, the toy brand announced five new compounds with different textures, including a version of slime.

“We are continually expanding and evolving the Play-Doh brand to meet children’s ever-changing play styles, and find opportunities to keep kids with the brand longer,” Adam Kleinman, vice president of global brand marketing at Play-Doh parent Hasbro, told HuffPost. The new line, he said, aims “to create new tactile and sensory experiences.”

The new Play-Doh Compounds line includes Slime, Putty, Foam, Cloud and Krackle. These products, meant for kids ages 3 and older, will be available at select U.S. retailers beginning Oct. 1 with prices ranging from $1.49 to $9.99.

Hasbro The new Play-Doh Compounds line includes Play-Doh Slime.

“Looking at key consumer insights over the past couple of years, we have seen a growing desire for new ways for children to express their creativity, and cultural trends, like the viral sensation slime has become amongst today’s kids and tweens, helped inspire the launch for this year,” said Kleinman,

The slime trend that took hold in 2017 offered fun DIY opportunities for kids, but quickly became the bane of parents everywhere. Perhaps the option of a premade Play-Doh slime will appeal to moms and dads trying to keep their kitchens a little cleaner.

Hasbro Play-Doh Putty has a pliable texture and becomes stretchier the more it warms up in your hand.

Kleinman noted that the new line of compounds is “a natural expansion” of the venerable Play-Doh brand.

“While the ultimate goal of encouraging creative play is very similar, there is now an extensive line of options for kids to twist, bend and stretch,” he said.

Good morning to everyone, except people who create YouTube videos that teach kids how to make slime. — The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) July 16, 2018

Play-Doh is an enduring classic in the toy world. The substance was originally introduced to consumers as a wallpaper cleaner in the 1930s. Following the development of vinyl wallpaper and decline in the use of coal furnaces, there was less need for it.

In the mid-1950s, the dough-like substance was rebranded as a modeling compound for children under the more kid-friendly name Play-Doh. Over the years, the brand has developed new products like Play-Doh playsets and accessories.

The announcement of five new substances ― which falls on “National Play-Doh Day” ― marks a new direction for the brand.

Hasbro Play-Doh Slime Krackle has beads that give the product a different texture and come in different colors.

Hasbro Play-Doh Slime Super Cloud has a soft and light texture that's supposed to feel "like holding a cloud right in your hands."

The new compounds line includes Play-Doh Putty and Play-Doh Foam, but the slime offerings are the most extensive. The brand is offering an original Play-Doh Slime, as well as Play-Doh Slime Krackle, which includes small colorful beads, and Play-Doh Slime Super Cloud, which has a softer and lighter texture.

Kleinman said the company is looking forward to seeing what kids and adults make of “even more options for the squishable, sensory, creative play they have come to associate with Play-Doh.”

“We hope kids and kids at heart have countless fun, imaginative, and creative play experiences together, and build memories that will stay with them,” Kleinman said.