This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Players” is currently one of the most popular movies on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new rom-com was released on Valentine’s Day and stars Gina Rodriguez as a New York City a sportswriter who sees dating as an opportunity to “run plays” rather than find romance ― that is, until she meets a handsome war correspondent who steals her heart.
Damon Wayans Jr., Tom Ellis, Ego Nwodim and Liza Koshy also appear in “Players,” which received mixed reviews from critics.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
When Jennifer Lopez dropped her ninth studio album “This Is Me... Now” on Feb. 16, the singer also released a romantic musical film that serves as a visual companion on Amazon Prime Video. The movie explores the artist’s relationship with love and herself.
“This Is Me... Now” stars Lopez, with appearances from Jane Fonda, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Sofía Vergara, Jenifer Lewis and more familiar faces.
The top movie on Hulu right now is the 2014 rom-com “Blended,” which stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as two single parents who unexpectedly wind up on a family vacation together after a disastrous blind date.
“Blended” also features Terry Crews, Shaquille O’Neal, Joel McHale, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kevin Nealon and Bella Thorne.
“The Color Purple” is currently the most popular movie on Max, according to the streaming service’s public ranking.
The 2023 coming-of-age musical is an adaptation of the the Broadway musical based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel. Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino reprise their roles from the stage version, alongside Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R. and Halle Bailey.
The 2022 historical thriller “Emancipation” is currently trending on Apple TV+.
Directed by Antoine Fuquaset, the film stars Will Smith as an enslaved man on the run to freedom in 1860s Louisiana. The story is loosely based on the story of a man named Gordon and the famous photograph of his scarred back that became a rallying cry for the abolition of slavery.