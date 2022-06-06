Trump Wants Children's Book Defending 'King Donald' In 'Every School In America'

Former President Donald Trump is peddling a children’s book written by a former member of his administration that stars “King Donald” and reimagines a kingdom where the “Russionians” weren’t a factor in the 2016 election.

Now Trump wants to distribute the book to children across the land. “Let’s put this amazing book in every school in America,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

“The Plot Against the King” was written by Republican and Trump loyalist Kash Patel, the former president’s hand-picked Pentagon chief of staff.

Conservative publisher Brave Books is presenting the work as both fairytale and fact. It calls the book a “fantastical retelling of the terrible true story.”

“A key player in uncovering one of our nation’s biggest injustices tells the whole story — for kids! Kash Patel ..... brings a fantastical retelling of Hillary’s horrible plot against Trump to the whole family,” says a statement by the publisher. Patel says in his own statement that he believes it’s important for people to know the “truth” in the fairytale.

The book focuses on an evil plot by mean “Hillary Queenton” and her “shifty knights” to reveal that King Donald was working with the “Russionians” to cheat his way into the Oval Office. Patel himself appears in the book as a “wizard” who attempts to prove King Donald was wrongly accused.

The book claims, in fairytale speak, that the discredited dossier on King Donald and the “Russionians” — gathered in real life by former MI-5 officer Christopher Steele — triggered the American intelligence probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The book slyly claims that the dossier was “written” by Hillary Queenton and “put in a steel box.”

An investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion with the Trump campaign uncovered “numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.” Trump’s Attorney General William Barr determined there was no collision.

Trump much prefers Patel’s version of the world.

An Amazon review comment on the book, that also included the former president’s photo, gushed: “This is the most spectacular children’s book ever! This will be YUGE!”!

Google last month temporarily suspended the book publisher from its ad platform for “circumventing system policy,” according to a Google statement to Brave Books obtained by Fox Business.

It was unclear exactly what the publisher did to break the rules. But the Google statement noted that the company “doesn’t want users to feel misled by the content promoted in Shopping ads,” and referred to “promotions that represent you or your products in a way that is not accurate, realistic, or truthful.”