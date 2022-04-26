HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Enter the Superhold and Superbright bike shorts from plus-size athleticwear brand Superfit Hero. Focusing exclusively on making durable, wearable workout gear in sizes L-7XL, Superfit Hero has a wide selection of leggings, yoga pants, unitards and, yes, bike shorts in a ton of cute colors.
From fabrics to cuts to the representative selection of models, Superfit Hero is made for larger bodies that are trying to get their move on. Every item they sell is modeled by a bunch of people in different shapes and sizes, meaning you don’t have to imagine what each item will look like on you.
The bike shorts themselves: perfection. They don’t slip, bunch or roll down on my waist or up on my thighs. They stay perfectly in place, even during cardio workouts, meaning I never need to do the dreaded mid-elliptical squat de-wedgie and pull-up. They’re compressive enough that I don’t jiggle or hang out, and they cover my whole thighs/butt area, so I don’t have to worry about unintentionally flashing people at Planet Fitness.
They’re also moisture-wicking, so even when you’re sweating it up in the gym, they don’t get wet and chafe. (Many reviewers said they wear these shorts when swimming and snorkeling, too.) And best of all, they stretch with you, so they won’t lose their shape after many wears and washes.
While I’ve only worn them as bottoms, you could easily sport them under skirts and dresses for coverage and protection. They’re thick enough that they won’t show panty lines, but you can still wear them in super hot weather.
Unlike plain cotton shorts or even running shorts, these bike shorts give me more support, do better with sweat and are easy to clean. They keep me from chafing or getting red, hot rashy areas around my thighs and buns, and the cut is a nice high waist that makes me feel supported but not like I’m stuffed into a girdle. They come down to my mid-thigh (I’m about 5′8-5′9″), which both feels and looks good.
Sizing can always be anxiety-producing, but Superfit Hero has its own sizing terms and really in-depth size carts and “fit guides” showing a ton of different models to help you find the best pieces for you. I’m currently around a size 16, and the “WaterFit,” or XL, fit perfectly for me.
Here’s what others had to say:
“Best Compression Shorts! WITH POCKETS! I’ve been wearing this style for over a year now. I have 2 pairs of the bike shorts and 1 pair of the full length leggings. I wear each item at least once a week, depending on weather. I’ve worn them on day hikes and on long run days and on relay days where I do short runs at certain intervals all day long. They are the only compression bottoms I’ve found that actually support my body when I run and reduce painful jiggling. They’re also incredibly comfortable and don’t feel constricting at all, which feels like magic given how supportive they are! Also: pockets. I am spoiled now and refuse to buy any workout bottoms without pockets.” — Meghan P.
“I bought this to go snorkeling at the beach. Also tried in the pool. It’s even better than I thought! It was perfect! No chafing. No moving out of place - top and bike shorts! Bonus: they dry quickly!” — Sherry J.
“I’ve had these for a while but have generally felt nervous about wearing skintight anything in public so I haven’t given them a real test. Today I said “what the hell, you only live once” and wore them on a hike. They were SO GOOD! Super supportive, wicking, zero chafing, stayed put both on the waist and the leg, made my butt look great, laid flat under the waist belt of my pack... these shorts are the real deal - just more confirmation that Superfit Hero is the place to go for serious athletic gear for larger bodies. I will definitely be hiking in them in the future!” — Mollie S.
“I wore the black ones for my first half marathon back in 2018. When they came out with different colors recently, I bought one of each! I do a little bit of everything, run/walk, weight lifting, aerobic classes with steps and full bodyweight workouts. Of course the number one reason I love them is for the pockets but the other reason is for the high waist coverage. And they STAY UP!” — Dana C.
“I LOVE, LOVE, the material. It is very comfortable. LOVE the high waist. No rolling down. No pinching. The legs didn’t roll/rise up. I will be purchasing more.” — Theresa R.