These Plus-Size Bike Shorts Won't Roll Down, And I Can Vouch For Them

Finally, we've found bike shorts that won't slip on bigger bodies — and they go up to a size 7X.

Superhold pocket bike shorts in neon coral, evergreen, marigold and cobalt from Superfit Hero.
Superfit Hero
To live in a bigger body is a constant state of seeing trendy clothes on smaller bodies, imagining how they would look on you, then hiking mountains and swimming seas in search of similar-looking pieces that come in your size. The latest chapter of this for me has been bike shorts, the ’80s-inspired workout bottom that’s skin-tight and, currently, all over the internet.

As a lover of comfort and a compression bottom, I easily envisioned myself rocking bike shorts. I just needed to find a pair of bike shorts that were built for my body. I wanted something I could really sweat in, that wouldn’t slip or roll down and that had some compression, but not corset-level restriction. Most importantly, though, I wanted bike shorts that came in a wide range of sizes. As a size 14-16ish, I walk the line between “straight” and “plus” sizes, a privilege I try to be aware of when suggesting stores and clothes to other people. I didn’t want to fall in love with shorts that I could only recommend to thinner people, nor those that only showed thin and mid-sized models on their websites.

I wanted to find bike shorts that were exclusively made for bigger-bodied people. And boy, did I find them.

Me wearing (refusing to ever take off) my <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=plusbikeshorts-griffinwynne-042522-626696fee4b0dc52f499d25e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsuperfithero.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuperhold-pocket-bike-shorts-cobalt" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black Superhold bike shorts with pockets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626696fee4b0dc52f499d25e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=plusbikeshorts-griffinwynne-042522-626696fee4b0dc52f499d25e&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsuperfithero.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuperhold-pocket-bike-shorts-cobalt" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">black Superhold bike shorts with pockets</a> in waterfit (size 16) from Superfit Hero.
Griffin Wynne
Enter the Superhold and Superbright bike shorts from plus-size athleticwear brand Superfit Hero. Focusing exclusively on making durable, wearable workout gear in sizes L-7XL, Superfit Hero has a wide selection of leggings, yoga pants, unitards and, yes, bike shorts in a ton of cute colors.

From fabrics to cuts to the representative selection of models, Superfit Hero is made for larger bodies that are trying to get their move on. Every item they sell is modeled by a bunch of people in different shapes and sizes, meaning you don’t have to imagine what each item will look like on you.

The bike shorts themselves: perfection. They don’t slip, bunch or roll down on my waist or up on my thighs. They stay perfectly in place, even during cardio workouts, meaning I never need to do the dreaded mid-elliptical squat de-wedgie and pull-up. They’re compressive enough that I don’t jiggle or hang out, and they cover my whole thighs/butt area, so I don’t have to worry about unintentionally flashing people at Planet Fitness.

They’re also moisture-wicking, so even when you’re sweating it up in the gym, they don’t get wet and chafe. (Many reviewers said they wear these shorts when swimming and snorkeling, too.) And best of all, they stretch with you, so they won’t lose their shape after many wears and washes.

While I’ve only worn them as bottoms, you could easily sport them under skirts and dresses for coverage and protection. They’re thick enough that they won’t show panty lines, but you can still wear them in super hot weather.

Unlike plain cotton shorts or even running shorts, these bike shorts give me more support, do better with sweat and are easy to clean. They keep me from chafing or getting red, hot rashy areas around my thighs and buns, and the cut is a nice high waist that makes me feel supported but not like I’m stuffed into a girdle. They come down to my mid-thigh (I’m about 5′8-5′9″), which both feels and looks good.

Sizing can always be anxiety-producing, but Superfit Hero has its own sizing terms and really in-depth size carts and “fit guides” showing a ton of different models to help you find the best pieces for you. I’m currently around a size 16, and the “WaterFit,” or XL, fit perfectly for me.

1
Superfit Hero
Superfit Hero's Superhold pocket bike shorts
These unisex, all-gender bike shorts come in six colors from large to 7XL. They have a high-waist fit (mine come up to above my belly button) and have pockets on both hips that can fit your phone or wallet. These are made in Superfit Hero's original "Superhold" fabric, which is compressive without being restrictive and will keep your buns feeling supported.

Each color is modeled on a variety of sizes and body types, so you can really get a sense of how these babies will work for you. Pictured is the charcoal heather in a FireFit or 3XL, blush in a StarFit or 4XL and cobalt in InfiniFit or 7XL.
Get them from Superfit Hero for $75.
2
Superfit Hero
Superfit Hero's Superbright bike shorts
These babies don't have pockets (which I personally prefer for working out), and come in four eye-catching colors. These have fun contrast stitching for some extra wow-factor. They're a little less compressive than the "Superhold" shorts, but still great for working out and won't roll or slip.

Pictured is the marigold in EarthFit or large, jade in AirFit or 2XL and neon coral in 4XL.
Get them from Superfit Hero for $65.

Here’s what others had to say:

“Best Compression Shorts! WITH POCKETS! I’ve been wearing this style for over a year now. I have 2 pairs of the bike shorts and 1 pair of the full length leggings. I wear each item at least once a week, depending on weather. I’ve worn them on day hikes and on long run days and on relay days where I do short runs at certain intervals all day long. They are the only compression bottoms I’ve found that actually support my body when I run and reduce painful jiggling. They’re also incredibly comfortable and don’t feel constricting at all, which feels like magic given how supportive they are! Also: pockets. I am spoiled now and refuse to buy any workout bottoms without pockets.” — Meghan P.

“I bought this to go snorkeling at the beach. Also tried in the pool. It’s even better than I thought! It was perfect! No chafing. No moving out of place - top and bike shorts! Bonus: they dry quickly!” — Sherry J.

“I’ve had these for a while but have generally felt nervous about wearing skintight anything in public so I haven’t given them a real test. Today I said “what the hell, you only live once” and wore them on a hike. They were SO GOOD! Super supportive, wicking, zero chafing, stayed put both on the waist and the leg, made my butt look great, laid flat under the waist belt of my pack... these shorts are the real deal - just more confirmation that Superfit Hero is the place to go for serious athletic gear for larger bodies. I will definitely be hiking in them in the future!” — Mollie S.

“I wore the black ones for my first half marathon back in 2018. When they came out with different colors recently, I bought one of each! I do a little bit of everything, run/walk, weight lifting, aerobic classes with steps and full bodyweight workouts. Of course the number one reason I love them is for the pockets but the other reason is for the high waist coverage. And they STAY UP!” — Dana C.

“I LOVE, LOVE, the material. It is very comfortable. LOVE the high waist. No rolling down. No pinching. The legs didn’t roll/rise up. I will be purchasing more.” — Theresa R.

body positivityexercisePlus-Sizeworking out

