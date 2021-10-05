Style & Beauty

11 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That Are Actually Cute

Stylish, comfortable and on-trend Halloween costumes that actually come in your size.
HuffPost

Growing up, I had extremely mixed feelings about Halloween. Trick-or-treating with my friends and staying up way past our usual bedtime? The best. ”Halloweentown” marathons? Yes, please. But finding a Halloween costume I loved? That part was a little less fun.

As a kid, I was always a handful of clothing sizes bigger than my friends, and that meant I was never able to fit into the cutest Halloween costumes. As I got older and my weight continued to fluctuate, I learned how to make Halloween costumes out of clothing I already owned, saving me the frustration and embarrassment of trying to find a plus-size Halloween costume at a store and failing. These days, though, things are a bit different (especially when it comes to shopping online) and a bit better.

From cute and cozy Halloween gear to head-to-toe costumes, plus-size Halloween clothing is easier to find than ever, but the options? They’re far from perfect. Disappointingly (though unsurprisingly), Halloween shopping as a plus-size person is a lot like regular clothing shopping as a plus-size shopper — often, the plus-size versions just aren’t as cute or trendy as the straight size. Straight size Halloween costumes feature trending styles, sexy silhouettes and interesting details, while plus-size Halloween costumes feature cold shoulder tops and outdated details. What’s more, Halloween costumes and culture tend to be rampant with fatphobia, making it even more difficult to feel confident about dressing up for the holiday if you’re existing in a larger body.

Still, there is hope. And despite what browsing a local Halloween superstore might have you believe, there are, in fact, cute size-inclusive options out there if you know just where to look. Want to save some time and find stylish, comfortable and on-trend Halloween costumes this year that actually come in your size? Here are 11 costumes to consider.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Little Red Riding Hood
Torrid
Little Red Riding Hood ... but make it fashion. What I love about this costume is that it’s completely obvious it’s a costume, while still being cute enough to wear out to dinner or on a date. It’s playful, sexy and on-trend with its off-the-shoulder sleeves and ruched bodice. (Plus-size people deserve to embrace the world of cottagecore, too.) Available in sizes 10-30, this dress would be worth every penny for a Halloween cocktail party.

Get it from Torrid for $89.50.
2
The comfiest skeleton ever
Target
Some people enjoy going all out on Halloween with makeup, costumes and accessories. Others, like me, like to keep things comfortable. This pajama set from Target is incredibly size inclusive (and come in styles for the whole family, if that’s your thing) and strikes a great balance between cozy, everyday Halloween wear and an actual costume. You could lounge in these on the couch to watch your favorite spooky movie or throw them on with some Converse for a low-key skeleton costume. This gives you a lot of bang for your buck, just in case the idea of buying something to wear it only once scares you.

Get the set from Target for $20.
3
Rosie the Riveter
Target
If you don’t already own a jumpsuit, this costume is a good example of a head-to-toe costume that you wouldn’t feel weird wearing to a restaurant or party. Plus, it could just be a great excuse to pull out the red lipstick that you haven’t used since last year.

Get it from Target for $39.99.
4
A dress that channels Wednesday Addams
Torrid
This is a dead ringer for a Wednesday Addams dress — but it would also be cute on its own, with some boots and a sweater. To complete your Wednesday Addams look, style your hair in braids, add some dark eyeliner, and throw on a pair of platform Doc Martens for a trendy touch.

Get it from Torrid for $65.50.
5
The uniform from "A League Of Their Own"
HalloweenCostumes.com
The silhouette and style of this costume is just very, very cute, but the best part is that it’s available up to size 8X. Add the red knee-high socks (included with the costume), sneakers and any other cute accessories you want for a great look that’s not boring or overly revealing.

Get it from HalloweenCostumes.com starting at $69.99.
6
A witch, but make it classy
Amazon
A witch costume for Halloween is an absolute classic, but a lot of the styles (especially the plus-size versions) can be a little bit dated, clichéd or just plain boring. This witch costume feels a bit more elevated, though. It would be particularly cute paired with some spiderweb-patterned tights and pointy-toe boots.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
7
A spicy Little Mermaid
HalloweenCostumes.com
Available to size 4X, this Little Mermaid-inspired Halloween costume is a great example of what to wear for a Halloween party that’s a little on the fancier side. Plus, it’s still very sexy if that happens to be your go-to Halloween vibe. For a full effect, pair it with a long, red wig from Amazon (they’re more affordable than you think).

Get it from HalloweenCostumes.com starting at $79.99.
8
Snow White
Walmart
Sometimes there’s nothing better than a traditional, fairy tale-inspired costume that’s anything but subtle. This Snow White costume is not only affordable at under $56, but available from 1X-4X as well. One happy customer noted in her review of the costume that she added a petticoat, satin gloves (not included) and a Snow White wig to complete the whole look.

Get it from Walmart for $55.89.
9
Channel your inner Cher Horowitz
Dolls Kill
"Clueless" fans, rejoice. This costume is on trend (the ’90s are back, y’all) and perfect for pop culture fans. It also strikes a great balance between something that’s actually wearable and a full-on costume. As an added bonus, this set also gives you a great excuse to invest in white, stack-heeled loafers, which are a major fall 2021 trend. Add some knee-high stockings and you’ll be good to go.

Get it from Dolls Kill for $60.
10
Be cruel like Cruella
Ashley Stewart
Big fan of the movie Cruella? This costume has you covered, and it is very, very sexy. In a world where every plus-size costume seems to want you to cover up head-to-toe, this one offers a chance to do things differently. Available in 1X - 5X, this costume would look excellent paired with a floor-length patent leather trench coat or a pair of square-toed heels.

Get it from Ashley Stewart for $84.50.
11
And of course, the obligatory sexy cat costume
Forever21
Listen. Some years you just want to dress up as a sexy cat, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. And contrary to what most mainstream Halloween costumes would have you believe, plus-size people want sexy Halloween costumes, too. This jumpsuit is available at a great price point and available to size 3X. Add some heels, cat eye eyeliner, and some cheap cat ears from Amazon and you have a full look for a really reasonable price.

Get it from Forever21 for $13.79.
Halloween decorations that will spook trick-or-treaters
shoppingHalloween Halloween CostumesPlus-Size