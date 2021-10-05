11 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That Are Actually Cute

Growing up, I had extremely mixed feelings about Halloween. Trick-or-treating with my friends and staying up way past our usual bedtime? The best. ”Halloweentown” marathons? Yes, please. But finding a Halloween costume I loved? That part was a little less fun.

As a kid, I was always a handful of clothing sizes bigger than my friends, and that meant I was never able to fit into the cutest Halloween costumes. As I got older and my weight continued to fluctuate, I learned how to make Halloween costumes out of clothing I already owned, saving me the frustration and embarrassment of trying to find a plus-size Halloween costume at a store and failing. These days, though, things are a bit different (especially when it comes to shopping online) and a bit better.

From cute and cozy Halloween gear to head-to-toe costumes, plus-size Halloween clothing is easier to find than ever, but the options? They’re far from perfect. Disappointingly (though unsurprisingly), Halloween shopping as a plus-size person is a lot like regular clothing shopping as a plus-size shopper — often, the plus-size versions just aren’t as cute or trendy as the straight size. Straight size Halloween costumes feature trending styles, sexy silhouettes and interesting details, while plus-size Halloween costumes feature cold shoulder tops and outdated details. What’s more, Halloween costumes and culture tend to be rampant with fatphobia, making it even more difficult to feel confident about dressing up for the holiday if you’re existing in a larger body.

Still, there is hope. And despite what browsing a local Halloween superstore might have you believe, there are, in fact, cute size-inclusive options out there if you know just where to look. Want to save some time and find stylish, comfortable and on-trend Halloween costumes this year that actually come in your size? Here are 11 costumes to consider.

