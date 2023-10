A spaghetti-strap jumpsuit

For some inexplicable reason, this popular jumpsuit was not photographed on a plus-size model, but you can see a reviewer sporting a size 2X here . It's made of super light and soft material that has the perfect amount of stretchiness without being see-through, according to reviewers . It's available in 39 colors and patterns in sizes S–4XL.: "These jumpsuits are simply the best ever. I have a few colors in these so far and they are so comfortable, cute and easy to wear. I love that I can wear them all day and feel like I'm in pajamas, despite looking cute as heck! These come in a variety of colors which I love, and the price is super reasonable. I have worn these by themselves, with shirts underneath, etc. and they are all great. I have lounged in them, and worn them to events, and they are great each time. They even wash well. Sizing is fairly true to size, though you could size up or down depending on how you want it to fit. I usually buy my size, or one up, to get the fit that I like. Honestly, I love this jumpsuit so much, and I would highly recommend these." – K. Mair