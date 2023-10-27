ShoppingStyleClothingPlus-Size

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tycorwd-Outfits-Sweatsuits-Loungewear-Tracksuit/dp/B09JSLKHQ8?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jogger-style tracksuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Tycorwd-Outfits-Sweatsuits-Loungewear-Tracksuit/dp/B09JSLKHQ8?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">jogger-style tracksuit</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PUMIEY-Womens-Square-Bodycon-Dresses/dp/B0BJJT2Q2K?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pumiey lounge dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PUMIEY-Womens-Square-Bodycon-Dresses/dp/B0BJJT2Q2K?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Pumiey lounge dress</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ekouaer-Pajamas-Womens-Sleepwear-Loungewear/dp/B0C37NPGVQ?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="silky two-piece set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ekouaer-Pajamas-Womens-Sleepwear-Loungewear/dp/B0C37NPGVQ?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65381e88e4b0c8556102fea3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">silky two-piece set</a>.
Having a solid loungewear set in one’s arsenal is key to surviving the cozy months. I love my old, ratty sweatpants as much as the next person, but it’s really quite lovely to have comfortable clothing at arm’s length that looks as good as it feels. A great piece of loungewear is as essential as any other closet staple, like the perfect white tee or sneakers that go with everything.

There’s nothing quite like being able to run out to do errands, hit the playground with your kids or enjoy a nice walk around the neighborhood while looking both casual and stylish. I always feel like an off-duty celeb when I throw a coat over a fresh loungewear set and bop around town to do a little shopping. In my professional opinion, it is its own unique kind of glamour.

Below, you’ll find a curated selection of the best plus-size loungewear sets at Amazon. They include a range of different styles, including pajama-like sets, athleisure vibes, a robe and more. Snag one that best fits your aesthetic and enjoy the coziest time of year while also looking absolutely fabulous.

1
Amazon
A hoodie and jogger tracksuit set
I love a good jogger, and these are no exception. They're the ideal loungewear silhouette, in my humble opinion. This set is perfect for everything from working out or going on a walk to laying around the house or running errands. It's available in 27 colors in sizes XL–5XL.

Promising review: "I’m currently 37 going into 38 weeks pregnant and was looking for an outfit to come home from the hospital in, I literally just tried them on fresh out the package an it’s fits perfect I’m tall so I was pleasantly surprised with the fact the length of the pants came down to my ankles as well as the length of the sleeves were perfect as well! Makes me honestly want to order another pair just because. I ordered a 3x on the safe side and I still had room in the bottoms without even tying the strings which I feel is perfect because once it’s time to leave the hospital I’m not going to want anything confined to tightly on my body." — Brittany Th
$42.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Pumiey square neck long sleeve lounge dress
Pumiey is quickly making a name for itself as an affordable version of a higher-end, reality star-backed loungewear brand — and with good reason. Available in sizes XS–XXL in a variety of colors, these dresses are made with super soft body-skimming fabric that promises to hug your curves without feeling too tight or oppressive. They're great for lounging or a night on the town.

Promising review: "Amazing dress. I normally don’t write reviews. But this dress deserves a review. I was skeptical about buying Amazon dresses without trying them on. I gave it a shot and I do not regret it. It hugs your body in all the right places even in you have a small pouch it flatters in all the right places. Amazing quality. Not too thick. Not too thin for the fall. Run and don’t hesitate to purchase. For reference in 5’3 and 156 lbs. I purchased a medium and it fits like a glove with some stretch. I absolutely love it." — SweetBaby1724
$36.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A short sleeve waffle knit set
How cute is this shorts set? Perfect for anyone who overheats easily, has hot flashes or simply likes to keep their limbs free and easy. The design features a notched neckline while the soft and lightweight waffle knit fabric looks and feels wonderful. It's available in eight colors in sizes L–5XL. Reviewers recommend sizing up if you are bigger on the bottom compared to your top.

Promising review: "I’m usually a big tee shirt pJ type wearing kind of girl. Because i like my body to feel breathable when I’m asleep. I get hot really quickly BUT THIS PJ SET ! very soft ! Very lite it’s not to thick! The texture is everything it doesn’t feel uncomfortable!" — Breanna
$39.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Amazon Essentials cotton modal pajama set
These pajamas are chic enough to lounge around in all day long. Made with soft and cozy modal fabric that will keep you warm without overheating, it's a dreamy lounge set with a classic silhouette that will never go out of style. You can get it in nine colors in sizes XS–6X.

Promising review: "The sizing is on point. I normally wear a 3x which would have fit but I ordered 2 pairs in a 4x. I like my pajamas roomy so the 4x is perfect for me. The pajamas are soft, lightweight quality jerseys with stretch. The light pink color is truly light pink with no crazy overtones. Very fresh-looking. The detail is great with light pink buttons being a plus. I am only 5'5" so I had to have them shortened. I had the tailor keep the white trim on the cuff. So worth it to me. I am glad that I bought 2 pairs both in light pink. They feel great, Cozy enough in the fall without a robe but I ordered a light pink jersey robe to go with them for cooler weather because I think that it will look custom. :)" — Dianne Vasser
$28.80 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Ekouaer silky top and pant set
This popular set, available in sizes 16-24, is flying off the shelves. It's lightweight and silky, with a casual pullover short-sleeve top and long pants that can be dressed up to head outside or paired with slippers and a blanket for a cozy night in. Note that these are made from a synthetic fabric that promises a silk-like feel.

Promising review: "The fit was perfect, I bought the royal blue color and they are so silky soft I just love them! I bought them just for vacation wear but I plan on purchasing another pair now for wearing around the house they are so comfortable." — JustUs3
$28.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A spaghetti-strap jumpsuit
For some inexplicable reason, this popular jumpsuit was not photographed on a plus-size model, but you can see a reviewer sporting a size 2X here. It's made of super light and soft material that has the perfect amount of stretchiness without being see-through, according to reviewers. It's available in 39 colors and patterns in sizes S–4XL.

Promising review: "These jumpsuits are simply the best ever. I have a few colors in these so far and they are so comfortable, cute and easy to wear. I love that I can wear them all day and feel like I'm in pajamas, despite looking cute as heck! These come in a variety of colors which I love, and the price is super reasonable. I have worn these by themselves, with shirts underneath, etc. and they are all great. I have lounged in them, and worn them to events, and they are great each time. They even wash well. Sizing is fairly true to size, though you could size up or down depending on how you want it to fit. I usually buy my size, or one up, to get the fit that I like. Honestly, I love this jumpsuit so much, and I would highly recommend these." – K. Mair
$31.85 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A breezy shorts and button up set
Again, the brand has mystifyingly neglected to include plus-size models in their images, but you can find happy reviewers showing off their sets here and here, both in sizes 2X/XXL. The top has a longline silhouette that provides plenty of coverage for the booty, while the shorts have a sweetly rolled hem, along with an elastic waistband and pockets. This set is available in 10 colors and sizes S–XXL.

Promising review: "Beyond happy. I rarely take the time to leave reviews but this pj set exceeded all expectations. Perfect oversized fit. Fabric is so soft. Pockets on the shorts are nice. Couldn’t be happier with purchase." — PG
$42.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A vibrant two-piece leggings set
Available in 13 colors in sizes XL–5XL, this simple and cute set is made with a poly-spandex blend that has just the right amount of stretch. The relaxed-fit top has side slits for the perfect fit and the leggings promise to be comfy.

Promising review: "Glad I decided to purchase. Comfortable fit. Soft fabric. True to size. I'm 5'8" 240lbs and I purchased a 3xl I wanted it to fit lose and it's just right!" – Lisa Bacon
$27.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A long-sleeved set
Available in four colors in sizes 1X–4X, this simple two-piece set is as cozy and comforting as it gets. It's made with soft and breathable rayon material and has a loose, relaxed silhouette to ease you into comfort.

Promising review: "These pajamas are the absolute most comfortable pajamas I’ve ever owned. They are so soft they’re like butter in the skin. I’ve washed them multiple times and they haven’t deteriorated in any way." — Amanda Braun
$35.98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A soft shorts and short-sleeved shirt set
Modal fabric can't be beaten when it comes to cozy and soft loungewear. It's breathable, feels lovely against the skin and won't make you overheat. You can get this set in seven colors in sizes 18–26. You'll be living in it on those lazy days spent lounging on the couch and still feel put together.

Promising review: "So soft! I ordered these in a larger size while 9 months pregnant and wore these in the hospital after delivery. So comfy!" — Mary Haggerty
$28.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A lovely full-length cotton-blend robe
Everyone needs a robe to cozy up into, and this lightweight option is great for adding another layer and some sweeping elegance. The maxi length provides nice coverage and a bit of a retro flair. It's surprisingly glamorous and is available in 11 colors in sizes 1X–4X.

Promising review: "Love this robe, it was just what I was looking for. Not too heavy but comfortable and stretchy. I like that the belt is attached. It have nice pockets also. I'm 5'5", 200lb. It does come to my ankles, so I'm not tripping over the robe. Will repurchase again in another color. Great purchase." — Nita60
$24.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A satin loungewear set
Available in five colors in sizes 18–26, this beautiful set is giving major vintage vibes. Reviewers say the silky material feels comfortable on the skin, which is a must when relaxing. It's a dreamy pajama set that will also look ultra chic with a pair of heels and a blazer for a night out in a sexy pajama look.

Promising review: "Pretty and fits well. These for true to size for me. They are great quality and I may order another pair on a different color." – Amazon customer
$28.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A sexy three-piece set
This set is the perfect blend of sultry and comfy. The camisole-style top and shorts tease a bit of skin while the longline cardigan keeps you wrapped up and cozy. It's made of soft ribbed knit fabric with just the right amount of stretch and is available in sizes L–4X.

Promising review: "Comfy. true to size and super cute." — Donna
$37.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Natori Zen Floral short sleeve set
If you want to splurge a bit, this sweet set is ready to transport you to cozy-land. It features a scalloped lace trim that gives the short sleeved top a bit of romance, and comes with matching pants. It's available in six colors in sizes XS–3X.

Promising review: "Soft and very comfortable! I have already ordered a second set. I'm in my 60's and I wanted something that was pretty and feminine with some lace. Victoria's Secret used to make beautiful lacy pajamas and nightgowns that any generation could buy, now everything is trendy for the young. It's very hard to find night wear for older women that's somewhat embellished or elegant. This is a welcome answer and great to wear. I stay comfortable whether the AC or heat is cranking." — Vicki Ehrhardt
$88.82 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of soft overalls with pockets
Made wtih super soft stretchy and lightweight fabric, these relaxed overalls give you all the style of a romper with the coziness of a pajama. They feature cute bow knot ties at the shoulders and convenient pockets. Get yours in a range of colors and patterns in sizes M–5XL.

Promising review: "Comfortable enough to wear around the house; cute enough to wear out to run errands. Has become my go-to outfit for the end of summer. I loved it so much, I bought 4 more in different colors/ patterns. Fits as expected. Flattering to a curvy body type." — Michelle Newton
$33.99 at Amazon

