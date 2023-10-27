Having a solid loungewear set in one’s arsenal is key to surviving the cozy months. I love my old, ratty sweatpants as much as the next person, but it’s really quite lovely to have comfortable clothing at arm’s length that looks as good as it feels. A great piece of loungewear is as essential as any other closet staple, like the perfect white tee or sneakers that go with everything.

There’s nothing quite like being able to run out to do errands, hit the playground with your kids or enjoy a nice walk around the neighborhood while looking both casual and stylish. I always feel like an off-duty celeb when I throw a coat over a fresh loungewear set and bop around town to do a little shopping. In my professional opinion, it is its own unique kind of glamour.

Below, you’ll find a curated selection of the best plus-size loungewear sets at Amazon. They include a range of different styles, including pajama-like sets, athleisure vibes, a robe and more. Snag one that best fits your aesthetic and enjoy the coziest time of year while also looking absolutely fabulous.