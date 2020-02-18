Vandals over the weekend tagged Plymouth Rock, the famous stone that commemorates the supposed landing site of the Pilgrims who arrived via the Mayflower in 1620.

Several other local historical markers were also hit.

“The defacement of these symbols of Plymouth’s history, or any public property for that matter, is unfathomable and unconscionable,” Town Manager Melissa Arrighi wrote on Facebook.

The vandalism took place Sunday night or early Monday, and cleaning efforts are now underway.

#PlymouthRock vandalized overnight. Crews have removed the spray paint. Several other town monuments hit too. #7news

Photo courtesy of Peter Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/Y0kDaFHav3 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 17, 2020

The markings include “408” ― the local area code ― and the letters “MOF.”

Other markings include obscene words, a sad bunny face and five-pointed stars with “666” written around them.

We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

The rock commemorates the supposed landing site of the Pilgrims, or Puritan separatists who left England first for the Netherlands then, in 1620, for the Americas, eventually landing at Plymouth in December of that year.

The community will mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival with a series of events this year.

No rocks at all were mentioned in the documents and descriptions left by the Pilgrims themselves but rather it is a local legend that dates to about a century later and didn’t appear in print until 1775, according to Pilgrim Hall Museum.

The “1620” inscription on the rock was added in 1859.

Plymouth Rock and other local sites have been attacked by vandals in the past, but this one seems more extensive.

“This was the worst case of vandalism the town has ever seen,” Kevin Depathy, a local man who started a GoFundMe campaign to create a reward for catching the vandals, told The Hill.

Some of those past incidents included political messages, but police told USA Today there doesn’t seem to be any political motivation behind the current wave of graffiti.