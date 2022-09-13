Rapper PnB Rock Fatally Shot In Robbery At Los Angeles Restaurant

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon during a robbery, according to multiple reports.
The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was killed after he was shot multiple times at the eatery on Manchester Boulevard during a robbery at about 1:15 p.m., Los Angeles police said, according to Rolling Stone.
The rapper had been dining with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram post geotagged to the location, the Los Angeles Times reported.
According to police, a man brandished a gun in the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. According to the Times’ sources, Allen was targeted for his jewelry.
The rapper was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. at a hospital, according to Rolling Stone. A suspect in the shooting has not yet been named.
The rapper signed with Atlantic Records in 2015 after releasing his first mixtape the previous year. His debut single, “Fleek,” dropped a year later, followed by “Selfish,” which reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than 3 million copies.
He released two studio albums: “Catch These Vibes” in 2017 and “TrapStar Turnt PopStar” in 2019. His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.
He’s collaborated with artists including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj and, most recently, Swae Lee.
Allen and his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, spent Sunday at a wedding, according to posts on their Instagram stories. He is survived by his two young daughters, Zuri and Milan.