Rapper PnB Rock Fatally Shot In Robbery At Los Angeles Restaurant

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon during a robbery, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was killed after he was shot multiple times at the eatery on Manchester Boulevard during a robbery at about 1:15 p.m., Los Angeles police said, according to Rolling Stone.

The rapper had been dining with his girlfriend, who posted a since-deleted Instagram post geotagged to the location, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to police, a man brandished a gun in the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. According to the Times’ sources, Allen was targeted for his jewelry.

The rapper was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. at a hospital, according to Rolling Stone. A suspect in the shooting has not yet been named.

PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in 2020. Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

The rapper signed with Atlantic Records in 2015 after releasing his first mixtape the previous year. His debut single, “Fleek,” dropped a year later, followed by “Selfish,” which reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than 3 million copies.

He released two studio albums: “Catch These Vibes” in 2017 and “TrapStar Turnt PopStar” in 2019. His latest song, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.

He’s collaborated with artists including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj and, most recently, Swae Lee.