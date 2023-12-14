Podcaster Says Matt Rife Publicly Body-Shamed Her Hours After Sleeping With Her

Matt Rife and Brooke Schofield. TAYLOR HILL VIA GETTY IMAGES/FRAZER HARRISON VIA GETTY IMAGES

Warning: This article includes graphic language.

Brooke Schofield seems done with being a Matt Rife apologist.

Yet, thanks to recently finding out that Rife played with her emotions and slept with other women while they dated, she was ready to call out the comedian by sharing a story that speaks to his character.

About 47 minutes into the episode, Schofield explained she was “still actively seeing” Rife and had spent the night with him hours before he appeared on an episode of the “Stiff Socks” podcast in February.

“I was excited to watch it,” Schofield said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to watch my man on a podcast!’”

Schofield said she knew she wasn’t going to enjoy listening to this podcast episode after Rife was asked what his “type” was, and he said “blondes with fake tits.”

Schofield explained to her listeners that she’s brunette with “fucking real tits.”

But Schofield was completely infuriated and embarrassed when Rife began talking about physical features he doesn’t like in women.

“He goes on to say that he is disgusted by ‘outie’ vaginas, like, girls who have ‘outie’ vaginas, because ‘It looks like God left the tag on them.’ Now, I’m going to give you guys the ‘Cancelled’ exclusive here, but I, Brooke Schofield, have an ‘outie’ vagina, OK?”

“And so do fucking two-thirds of America!” she added, confirming that they’d had sex by this point in their relationship.

“Imagine how I felt, he literally just went on a podcast and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fucking repulsed by this bitch.’”

Schofield and co-host Tana Mongeau at The 2023 Streamy Awards in August. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

In the “Stiff Socks” episode, Rife talks about his vulva preferences about 56 minutes into the episode.

“Am I supposed to fuck you or thumb wrestle you? I don’t love a giant clit. I don’t want to look down and feel like God left the tag on you…I don’t want your pussy to look like the gum from ‘Sausage Party.’”

Earlier in the “Cancelled” podcast episode, Schofield spoke candidly about how she felt about Rife when they began seeing each other earlier this year.

“I wouldn’t say he was my ex or anything because it wasn’t like this serious relationship, but it wasn’t just hooking up with him — I really liked him,” Schofield explained to her co-host, Tana Mongeau. “He was the one initiating the conversations that were like: ‘I haven’t felt this way about anybody in so long,’ and just like…I mean, to anyone with common sense, it’s love-bombing but I had, at that point, lost all of my marbles.”

Schofield went on to explain that although the two were physically intimate, Rife began to blow her off after a while before ending their relationship in a “respectful” way.

Schofield explained that despite Rife making disparaging comments about her body on a podcast — and even pretending he didn’t know her when he made an appearance on her podcast in June — she said she felt compelled to stick up for him because of the way he broke things off with her.

“I really do gauge how I feel about a man based on how he handles [a breakup],” Schofield said. “He was so sweet to me and nice to me, and he hit all the points, and he made me feel good about it so I just respect him.”

To listen to Schofield’s story in full, head over to the “Cancelled” podcast.