Podcasters Offer $100K Reward For Information On 2Pac’s Killers

Two Las Vegas-based podcasts are joining efforts to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of rapper Tupac Shakur’s killer.

The whopping offer from “The Problem Solver” podcast comes after Tuesday marked 26 years since the death of one of the most influential and prolific figures in hip-hop, the show confirmed Sunday.

Advertisement

The podcast’s host, David Kohlmeier, announced that he was offering $50,000 for information that would lead to the hip-hop legend’s killer finally being locked up.

Subsequently, Kohlmeier’s reward was matched by Jon Orlando of “The Action Junkeez” podcast, making the reward in a total of $100,000.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was struck by four bullets in a drive-by shooting at an intersection near the Las Vegas Strip while leaving a Mike Tyson match at the MGM Grand.

Advertisement

He died six days later in the hospital at the age of 25.

Although the murder case remains unresolved, Duane “Keffe D” Davis reportedly previously confessed to being involved in Tupac’s killing to the Los Angeles Police Department.