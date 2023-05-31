I am not someone who loves to regularly tend to their own feet; it’s the kind of job I prefer to outsource. But I’ll admit that there are plenty of times that my feet — whether they’re tired from a long day of standing, feeling sore after a workout or swollen post-travel — need a bit of immediate TLC. I’ve long been curious about the power of foot soaks, but have pretty much zero knowledge about their effectiveness.

To learn more, I asked Dr. Gary Evans, a podiatrist in New York City, and was surprised to learn that foot soaks can treat a variety of foot issues, including athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, calluses, corns, skin bacterial infections and more. According to Evans, “the benefits of a foot soak really depend on your goal of the foot soak... With the correct mixture, a foot soak can address infections, dry skin, foot odor, circulation and relieve stress.”

Evans recommends soaking your feet for 15 to 20 minutes whenever necessary, rinsing with warm water and then immediately moisturizing to fully enjoy the effects. He noted that Epson salt, baking soda, apple cider vinegar and essential oils are basic beneficial ingredients that you probably already have laying around your house and can be safely incorporated into your foot soaks.

He did caution that people with certain conditions or ailments should avoid foot soaks unless otherwise instructed by their doctor. These include those with open wounds or sores on their feet and people with diabetes, peripheral artery disease, heart disease, eczema or psoriasis.

A foot soak just might become one of your everyday essentials, and luckily, it’s a luxurious way to pamper yourself without breaking the bank. Even better, some of the products below are eligible for Amazon’s “Subscribe and Save” discount. Keep reading to pick up a few of these must-have feet-pampering products for yourself.

