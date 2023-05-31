I am not someone who loves to regularly tend to their own feet; it’s the kind of job I prefer to outsource. But I’ll admit that there are plenty of times that my feet — whether they’re tired from a long day of standing, feeling sore after a workout or swollen post-travel — need a bit of immediate TLC. I’ve long been curious about the power of foot soaks, but have pretty much zero knowledge about their effectiveness.
To learn more, I asked Dr. Gary Evans, a podiatrist in New York City, and was surprised to learn that foot soaks can treat a variety of foot issues, including athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, calluses, corns, skin bacterial infections and more. According to Evans, “the benefits of a foot soak really depend on your goal of the foot soak... With the correct mixture, a foot soak can address infections, dry skin, foot odor, circulation and relieve stress.”
Evans recommends soaking your feet for 15 to 20 minutes whenever necessary, rinsing with warm water and then immediately moisturizing to fully enjoy the effects. He noted that Epson salt, baking soda, apple cider vinegar and essential oils are basic beneficial ingredients that you probably already have laying around your house and can be safely incorporated into your foot soaks.
He did caution that people with certain conditions or ailments should avoid foot soaks unless otherwise instructed by their doctor. These include those with open wounds or sores on their feet and people with diabetes, peripheral artery disease, heart disease, eczema or psoriasis.
A foot soak just might become one of your everyday essentials, and luckily, it’s a luxurious way to pamper yourself without breaking the bank. Even better, some of the products below are eligible for Amazon’s “Subscribe and Save” discount. Keep reading to pick up a few of these must-have feet-pampering products for yourself.
Dr. Teal's pure epsom salt soaking solution
According to podiatrist Dr. Gary Evans, Epsom salt is a natural mineral known for its many health benefits and can help to relieve pain, inflammation and muscle cramps. It can also help to improve circulation. This cult-fave Dr. Teal's lavender Epsom salt solution can help make some aches and pains vanish.
HoMedics Bubble Mate foot spa
Sure, you can use a bucket or large bowl you have on hand to soak your feet, but having a luxurious foot spa really elevates the entire situation and makes it feel like a truly relaxing experience. This HoMedics foot spa comes equipped with massage jets and raised nodes to gently massage, as well as a removable pumice stone that can get to work on your calluses. It has an toe-touch control that lets you easily turn it on and off without bending over or getting your hands wet.
Laguna Moon essential oils set
"Essential oils are a great way to add aromatherapy to your foot soak," Evans said, noting they can help relax your body and mind. "Some of the best essential oils for foot soaks include lavender, peppermint and eucalyptus." This set includes 20 popular essential oils.
Arm & Hammer pure baking soda
"Baking soda is another natural mineral that has many health benefits," said Evans. "It can help to exfoliate the skin, remove dead skin cells and reduce odor. It can also help to soothe dry, cracked skin."
O'Keefe's Healthy Feet cream
Post-soak, you're going to want to lay it on thick, literally. This popular cream helps heal and repair even the dryest, most cracked skin. It restores moisture levels and helps to prevent future moisture loss. Find out why it has a whopping 57,605 five-star reviews on Amazon and snag some for yourself for less than $10.
Purely Northwest tea tree oil and peppermint foot soak with epsom salt
The antibacterial properties
in this tea-tree oil infused foot soak are excellent for addressing athlete's foot and nail fungus, and may also help treat foot odor. It can also help to calm itchy, irritated skin and is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin.
Daily Remedy muscle relief foot soak
Daily Remedy has a variety of different scents to choose from, but I'm intrigued by this muscle relief option for tired, end-of-day feet. Not only will it provide relief and hydrate skin, but it helps to renew skin, too. A mix of Epsom salts, Dead Sea salts and magnesium flakes can help reduce inflammation
, improve circulation and support the healing process for sore muscles and joints.
Gold Bond softening foot cream
You can't go wrong with this wildly popular cream from classic brand Gold Bond. It drenches the skin in silky peptides, vitamins and shea butter to soften and revitalize even the roughest skin without leaving it greasy.
A collapsible foot basin
If storage is an issue, then this collapsible foot basin will make your life a whole lot easier than a traditional tub. Available in three colors, it's easy to clean and transport and very versatile.