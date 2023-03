Seamless wool, nylon or polyester socks

When it comes to foot care, you want to think about socks almost as much as you think about shoes. "Socks are very important as well," said New York City-based podiatrist Dr. Gary Evans . "Can your foot benefit from a thicker, more cushioned sock? A thinner sock for better shoe fit?"If you're overwhelmed with sock options (believe me, there are many), Evans suggests trying a moisture-wicking sock, which can help prevent blisters, and "socks that are seamless, which means less pressure into and around the toes," he said. Dr. Michelle Castiello, a podiatrist at Scarsdale Medical Group, an affiliate of White Plains Hospital, said that for walking or exercising, you want to stay away from cotton. "Choose moisture-wicking socks made from fabrics like merino wool, nylon and polyester," she said via email. "Cotton socks can trap moisture against your skin."These unisex seamless polyester blend athletic socks have a 4.4 rating on Amazon from 3,379 reviews. They come in 12 colors in packs of three, and have a pull-on tab for accessibility as well as a padded instep and cushion in the heel. They're lightweight and moisture-wicking and run from S-XL. Consult the size chart to ensure the best fit.