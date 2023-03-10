Amazon

Pure Epsom salts

If you're dealing with foot pain, McEneaney recommends doing regular foot soaks. "I like Epson salts, so when people have muscle joint aches, some warm and salt soaks can be soothing and can help them feel better," he said. "[You want to] avoid products with any perfumes or dyes."



McEneaney pointed out that some foot pain may be caused by overuse. If you're just starting to go on walks or are trying to go on longer walks, resting and soaking your feet is an important part of getting (and staying) in shape.



"People’s feet are used to taking a certain amount of pressure over time, and that's something that can build up over time," he said. "But if you start walking more than usual or you are doing different types of activities — [such as] walking more inclines — [that] can lead to overuse-type injuries."



