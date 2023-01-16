Gotta Cuss 'Em All: Pokemon TikTok Account Deletes Clip That Would Shock Pikachu

The TikTok, which featured a Pikachu mascot clapping hands with a Lucario mascot, used a sound that featured several uses of a not-safe-for-work word.

The TikTok used an expletive-filled “If You’re Happy And You Know It” sound, which was originally shared to the platform by Andy Arthur Smith.

The Pokemon account later took down the TikTok, originally shared by Yahoo UK’s Josh Withey last week, but a recording of it is still alive on Twitter, Nintendo Life noted.

Interesting choice of audio on the official Pokémon TikTok page... pic.twitter.com/NYowKts3cj — Josh Withey ❀ (@josh_withey) January 13, 2023

The TikTok was enough for Pokemon fans to mock the apparent mistake as one user noted that Pikachu has “gone rogue” following Ash’s recently-announced conclusion on the series.

And you look at the video and realize they had to specifically coordinate around that song and voluntarily upload it, someone wasn't thinking at all lol — Nas (derogatory) (@NasLeaf) January 13, 2023

Not even half a month into 2023 and we already have the official Pokémon TikTok using audio that drops multiple f-bombs.

This year's gonna be somethin', isn't it? — 🦉Cam🦉 (@OstianOwl) January 13, 2023

Wait! The intern was on to something! 👀 pic.twitter.com/X9x3sBpfu3 — A Disturbed Round Ball Who Browses The Web (@disturbingmario) January 13, 2023