Weird NewsTikTokpokemon

Gotta Cuss 'Em All: Pokemon TikTok Account Deletes Clip That Would Shock Pikachu

The Pokemon account took down a TikTok that featured two characters in the franchise, Nintendo Life reported on Friday.
Ben Blanchet

Pokemon’s official TikTok account wasn’t rated “e for everyone” after it shared a since-deleted clip that would make Pikachu drop its jaw.

The TikTok, which featured a Pikachu mascot clapping hands with a Lucario mascot, used a sound that featured several uses of a not-safe-for-work word.

The TikTok used an expletive-filled “If You’re Happy And You Know It” sound, which was originally shared to the platform by Andy Arthur Smith.

The Pokemon account later took down the TikTok, originally shared by Yahoo UK’s Josh Withey last week, but a recording of it is still alive on Twitter, Nintendo Life noted.

The TikTok was enough for Pokemon fans to mock the apparent mistake as one user noted that Pikachu has “gone rogue” following Ash’s recently-announced conclusion on the series.

