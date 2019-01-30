ASSOCIATED PRESS Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise on Wednesday.

A blast of super cold Arctic air known as a “polar vortex” is whipping through the Midwest this week, freezing over lakes and cityscapes and creating life-threatening conditions for residents.

Wind chill temperatures on Wednesday were expected to drop to as low as -60 in Minnesota and -50 degrees in Illinois, prompting school districts to cancel classes and the U.S. Postal Service to suspend deliveries in some areas.

The historic deep freeze has transformed the Midwest into a deadly winter wonderland. Check out some of the most bone-chilling photos below:

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man walks along the shore of Lake Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago.

Stringer . / Reuters A pedestrian stops to take a photo by Chicago River, as a bitter cold phenomenon called the polar vortex has descended on much of the central and eastern United States, in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson via Getty Images A commuter walks through downtown in subzero temperatures during an extremely light morning rush hour on Jan. 30, 2019 in Chicago

Scott Olson via Getty Images Commuters pass a thermometer registering -18 degrees downtown on Jan. 30, 2019 in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Geese huddle in the water as the sun rises at the harbor in Port Washington, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan before sunrise, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Chicago's lakefront is covered with ice on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Eric Miller / Reuters A student is dressed for subzero temperatures while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stringer . / Reuters The city skyline is seen from the North Avenue Beach at Lake Michigan in Chicago.

Stringer . / Reuters Icicles form on the walkway at North Avenue Beach of Lake Michigan in Chicago.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Commuters brave the wind and snow in frigid weather, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A commuter braves the wind and snow in frigid weather, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati.