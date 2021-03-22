Police Respond To Reports Of Shooter At Colorado Supermarket

CBS Police take positions outside the King Sooper grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday after reports of an active shooter.

Police took a man into custody Monday after responding to reports of a shooting inside a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted at 1:49 p.m. MDT for the public to avoid the King Soopers supermarket due to an active shooter in the building.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Police told both ABC News and a local NBC station that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the grocery store’s parking lot area. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, someone reportedly opened fire on them.

A man who identified himself as a videographer and journalist said in his YouTube livestream that he was near the King Soopers when he heard several gunshots. The videographer, who was later identified as Dean Schiller in an interview with the local Fox station, said he saw multiple “bodies on the ground,” including one outside the store’s front door and one in the parking lot.

“Hey, guys, I have a couple friends in there, so let’s pray that they’re doing all right,” said the man, whose YouTube account ZFG Videography describes his work as documenting Boulder-area police activity.

A spokesperson for Boulder police did not immediately respond to a call from HuffPost. But the livestream showed local police telling the shooter through a speaker that law enforcement had surrounded the building and for the shooter to come outside immediately.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told Denver station KUSA-TV that its SWAT team also arrived to assist with the situation. The area quickly became filled with law enforcement, firetrucks and ambulances.

Police reportedly attempted to ram through the building using vans that were apparent in the livestream, according to the videographer. After more officers showed up, police then began to enter the building.

Law enforcement then walked out with a handcuffed man wearing only underwear and with blood on his leg. A second, older man walked out of the building without handcuffs before being patted down by officers. Police have not yet confirmed if either man is a suspect.

At least half a dozen people were then seen being escorted out of the building by police, as apparent on the video. But just after 4 p.m. MDT, Boulder police asked a person in what they described was a burgundy vehicle to “sit up and surrender to the officers. Do it now.”

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

“This is still a very active scene,” Boulder police tweeted at the same time, advising those living nearby to stay inside. “Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted as the scene was still unfolding that he was “closely watching” the situation.

“My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy,” he said.

Sarah Ruiz-Grossman contributed to reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.