Police officers monitoring traffic in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, had a ridiculously close call on Monday when a runaway tire slammed right into their windshield.

The tire slipped off a nearby pickup truck, bounced towards the stationary Spring Township Police Department cruiser and smashed the window.

Incredibly, the two cops inside the car were not injured in what police chief Adam Salyards described to the Centre Daily Times as a “freak accident.”

Police shared this dashcam video of the dramatic incident on Facebook: