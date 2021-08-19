DANIEL SLIM via Getty Images A member of the National Guard outside the Library of Congress.

Police are investigating a potential explosive device on Capitol Hill outside of the Library of Congress and have evacuated the area, including several buildings.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, U.S. Capitol Police said there was a “suspicious vehicle” in the area. Negotiators have been sent to speak with an agitated man in a pickup truck without license plates, according to CNN.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the agency said in another tweet. “We will update you all as soon as we have information we can release to the public.”

Police are being assisted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident comes more than eight months after a still-unknown individual placed pipe bombs outside of the the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters just a few blocks away on the night before the Jan. 6 riot.

Congress is not currently in session.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.