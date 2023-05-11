What's Hot

Oklahoma Cops Run Toward 'Help' Screams, Find Barnyard Surprise

Bodycam footage shows police in Enid on the wild goat chase.
Reported screams for help in Enid, Oklahoma, turned out to be something goatally different.

Officers ran toward the wailing that one cop said “sounds like a person,” only to find it was a goat distressed from being “separated from one of his friends,” Enid Police Department wrote this week on Facebook.

“Sometimes a call can really get your goat,” the department tongue-in-cheek captioned body camera footage of officers David Sneed and Neal Storey on the call.

“All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call,” police lightheartedly added.

Watch the video here:

