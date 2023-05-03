YIKES!!! Car Goes Flying Off The Road, Almost Kills Cop During Traffic Stop

A Virginia police officer was hit by an out-of-control car that went speeding through a median, across the opposite lane and into a car that the officer had pulled over as well as the police cruiser.

The police officer jumped out of the way and managed to avoid the initial collision, but was brushed in the legs in a scene captured by his dashcam.

“The officer was struck and nearly killed,” the Fairfax County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The footage shows him pop back up, call for help and check on the drivers of the other vehicles. The officer, who was not named, suffered only minor injuries, which Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis called “miraculous.”

Davis said at a press conference that the speeding car, a 2018 BMW M3, was estimated to be traveling at above 120 mph when it lost control at a slight bend in the highway.

“It was going way too fast,” Davis said. “It was a rocket, and then it became a missile.”

The department said the 17-year-old driver and his two passengers also suffered minor injuries, as well as the driver of the car that had been pulled over.

“Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behavior can affect the lives of others,” the department said in a news release.

Davis added that parents should be mindful of the kinds of cars they give their young motorists.

“The car involved in that collision yesterday was a whole lot of car ― a whole lot of car ― for an inexperienced driver,” he said.