Police ‘Cancel’ Crime As Polar Vortex Freezes The Midwest

Local police departments have “canceled” all criminal activity while a blast of Arctic air from the polar vortex brings dangerous, subfreezing weather to the Midwest.
With several states set to experience temperatures colder than Antarctica this week, police departments in Kansas, Indiana and even Alabama suspended “all crime and doing really dumb things.”
McLean Police Department in Illinois even went so far as to arrest Elsa, the magical white-haired princess from Disney’s smash-hit “Frozen”:
Noblesville Police Department in Indiana offered to let any would-be criminals know “when illegal activies [sic] can resume”:
Will the chilly weather have an effect on crime rates? We’ll just have to wait and see:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter