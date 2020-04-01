Police Raid Empty, Coronavirus-Shuttered Comedy Club After Online Streaming Mix-Up

Police showed up to raid a comedy club in Liverpool, England, at the weekend after being tipped off about an illegal gig that was being held in front of a packed audience amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

But officers from Merseyside Police found the Hot Water Comedy Club venue shuttered and completely empty. It later emerged the person who’d reported the gig to authorities had actually been watching a Facebook stream of a previous show at the club and mistaken it as being broadcast live, reported the Liverpool Echo.

The club shared footage of the botched raid on social media:

Tonight we streamed a show we filmed back on 7th March.



Someone thought it was live and grassed us up to the police, who sent 12 officers a van & a car to shut us down... 😂😂😂



“Tonight we streamed a show we filmed back on 7th March,” the club tweeted Saturday. “Someone thought it was live and grassed us up to the police, who sent 12 officers a van & a car to shut us down.”

“Fair play to the police responding so fast,” it added.

Merseyside Police said the “false alarm” had been made “in good faith” by someone who was concerned the club “was open and live streaming a show with a large number of customers inside.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself has tested positive for the coronavirus, last week announced a nationwide lockdown. There have been more than 25,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, with upwards of 1,700 deaths.

“Police officers are key workers with a critical role in protecting the public during the coronavirus situation, and whilst they do practice social distancing wherever possible, their role in responding to calls for service from the public, means it is not always possible,” a spokesperson for the police added to Sky News, in response to criticism on social media that officers were not adhering to the measures.