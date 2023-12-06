Las Vegas Police Respond To Active Shooter On University Campus

Las Vegas police announced that a suspect is dead after officers responded to an active shooter at the University of Nevada’s Las Vegas campus Wednesday afternoon.
“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” the agency said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.
Authorities were seen swarming Beam Hall, located south of the city center. The building is home to the university’s Lee Business School and sits opposite the student union, where additional shots were reportedly heard.
Roughly 5,000 students attend the school, including 500 graduate students.
Less than an hour passed between initial reports of the shooting and its apparent end, although the University of Nevada asked the campus to keep sheltering in place while officers work.
“This remains an active investigation,” the university told its students.
The city of Las Vegas was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history in October 2017, when a single gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay hotel overlooking a music festival. He killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.
