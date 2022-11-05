Police Are Searching For Another Celebrity Lookalike After Theft

Police in England issued an image of a man they want to speak to and social media users thought he bore more than a passing resemblance to former England soccer superstar David Beckham.

Hertfordshire Police this week released a grainy surveillance photo of the man who “could help with our inquiries following a theft” from a builders’ merchants in Bishops Stortford on Oct. 21.

Do you recognise this man? He could help with our inquiries following a theft from a builders' merchants in #BishopsStortford. On Friday 21 October, building materials were stolen from the shop. If you have any info, please email Kelly.Newton@herts.police.uk quoting 41/85532/22. pic.twitter.com/3NufR6Xdiu — Herts Police 🔥🎆 (@HertsPolice) November 2, 2022

“Definitely David Beckham,” one person lightheartedly responded to the snap.

“Hang on a minute that’s David Beckham,” wrote a second.

Others agreed.

The real Beckham was actually spending family time at Disneyland in California on the day in question, sharing videos and photos to his Instagram account.

David Beckham David M. Benett via Getty Images

A representative of the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris St. Germain, AC Milan and Preston North End player did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on the police picture.

It’s not the first time a purported lookalike of a celebrity has been sought by authorities, though. Back in 2018, “Friends” star David Schwimmer issued this tongue-in-cheek response after a man who at first appeared to be his doppelgänger was wanted for theft:

