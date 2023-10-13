Police Seek Charges Following Fan's Death At Patriots Game

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Massachusetts police department is taking steps to bring charges against multiple people in connection with the death of a New England Patriots fan during a home game last month.

In a statement Thursday, the Foxborough Police Department said it has sought assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against three men from Rhode Island in connection with the death of Dale Mooney, a 53-year-old Patriots fan from New Hampshire who got into a physical altercation with other attendees at the team’s Sept. 17 game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Advertisement

“Detectives were able to review numerous witness interviews and multiple angles of video capturing the incident as part of the investigation,” Foxborough police said in a statement.

Following the incident, multiple witnesses told media outlets that a Dolphins fan walked up to Mooney and punched him and that Mooney never got back up.

“Although that investigation remains open and ongoing, Foxborough Police — in consultation with the District Attorney’s office — determined that the currently available evidence supported submitting applications for a criminal complaint to Wrentham District Court at this time,” police said Thursday.

The department also confirmed that initial autopsy results showed Mooney died from a “medical issue,” not a “traumatic injury,” though more testing will be done.

Advertisement