Police Ask If Lawbreakers Could Please 'Halt Crime' During Coronavirus Outbreak

A Washington police department has adopted an “it’s worth a shot” attitude as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, calling on wrongdoers to hit pause on all criminal activity until the outbreak is over.

On Monday, the Puyallup Police Department posted a note on Twitter, urging criminals to give it a rest for a bit:

Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your cooperation in halting crime & thank the criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can resume your normal behavior. Until then #washyourhands — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) March 16, 2020

Washington state has recorded at least 48 deaths from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the number of cases has reportedly topped 900. In response, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has ordered a temporary statewide closure of restaurants, bars, gyms and other public facilities

Other law enforcement agencies are turning to social media to ask for good behavior during this time since the authorities are already under immense strain.

The Salt Lake City Police Department made a similar request over the weekend while reminding people to employ social distancing measures:

Due to the confirmed case of #COVIDー19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank criminals in advance. #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself pic.twitter.com/JeQnQKdXAT — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) March 14, 2020

In Utah, at least 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Schools, churches and ski resorts have suspended operations, and dine-in service at restaurants and bars has been banned.

And in Oregon, where at least 47 COVID-19 cases have been reported, the Newport Police Department issued a warning over toilet paper:

The department’s request was posted as panicked shoppers around the country emptied store shelves of toilet paper, sanitizing and cleaning products and non-perishable foods.