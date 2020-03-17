Police Ask If Lawbreakers Could Please 'Halt Crime' During Coronavirus Outbreak

A Washington police department has adopted an “it’s worth a shot” attitude as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, calling on wrongdoers to hit pause on all criminal activity until the outbreak is over.
On Monday, the Puyallup Police Department posted a note on Twitter, urging criminals to give it a rest for a bit:
Washington state has recorded at least 48 deaths from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the number of cases has reportedly topped 900. In response, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has ordered a temporary statewide closure of restaurants, bars, gyms and other public facilities
Other law enforcement agencies are turning to social media to ask for good behavior during this time since the authorities are already under immense strain.
The Salt Lake City Police Department made a similar request over the weekend while reminding people to employ social distancing measures:
In Utah, at least 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Schools, churches and ski resorts have suspended operations, and dine-in service at restaurants and bars has been banned.
And in Oregon, where at least 47 COVID-19 cases have been reported, the Newport Police Department issued a warning over toilet paper:
The department’s request was posted as panicked shoppers around the country emptied store shelves of toilet paper, sanitizing and cleaning products and non-perishable foods.