Police Union: NYPD Officers 'Declaring War' On Mayor Bill De Blasio

A police union made a threatening statement on Sunday to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying that members of the New York Police Department are “declaring war” on the mayor after two officers were separately attacked in a span of 12 hours.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you,” read a tweet from the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which has a long history of posting inflammatory and sometimes extreme messages on Twitter. It added: “This isn’t over, Game on!”

The tweet was directed at the mayor in response to his statement about two police officers who were shot in separate targeted attacks in the Bronx. The mayor won office partly on a promise to reform aggressive policing in communities of color.

“This was a premeditated assassination attempt against New York’s Finest,” de Blasio tweeted earlier Sunday. “It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win.”

Both the NYPD and de Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the SBA’s tweet and whether they would consider it a threat.

A gunman ambushed two uniformed officers’ patrol van Saturday evening by asking for directions then pulling out a gun “without provocation,” according to NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. The man fired several shots, hitting one of the officers in the chin and neck. The injured officer, Paul Stroffolino, was released from the hospital Sunday.

Police arrested Robert Williams, 45, after he walked into a police station in the Bronx on Sunday morning and started shooting in the precinct, striking a lieutenant in the arm before he ran out of bullets. That officer is expected to recover, according to authorities. Police believe Williams was the same gunman behind Saturday night’s shooting.

“It is only by the grace of God and the heroic actions of those inside the building that took him into custody that we are not talking about police officers murdered inside a New York City police precinct,” Shea said.

Police said Williams is being charged with attempted murder, criminal weapon possession and resisting arrest. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.