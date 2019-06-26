Body Cam Video Shows Police Finding Newborn Alive Inside A Plastic Bag

The sheriff in Forsyth County, Georgia, on Tuesday released body cam footage showing the moment that deputies found a newborn girl alive inside a plastic bag that had been abandoned in a wooded area.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the June 6 discovery on social media. A local resident told deputies he heard crying from his home, but at first thought it was an animal.

The clip shows a deputy opening the plastic bag and finding the infant, who is then swaddled in blankets.

The investigation into tracing the infant’s mother and whoever may have dumped the child is ongoing. Police said the girl, who has been temporarily named Baby India, is now “thriving” in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The video contains graphic scenes and may be disturbing to some readers. Watch here:

“We release this footage in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff also issued a reminder that Georgia’s Safe Haven law allows a child’s mother to leave her baby “up to 30 days old, with an employee of any medical facility including any hospital, institutional infirmary, health center or birthing center in Georgia without prosecution.”

Police said they had been “flooded with love for Baby India, including offers of foster or adoption and donations.”