Wellness

Worried About Polio? Here's What Experts Want You To Know.

Vaccine-derived polio was reported in New York. Here's what that means for you and what to know about the virus.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

For the first time in nearly a decade, vaccine-derived polio was detected in the United States.
ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images
For the first time in nearly a decade, vaccine-derived polio was detected in the United States.

Does it feel like we can’t catch a break? With rising COVID-19 cases, increasing cases of monkeypox and now the first case of vaccine-derived polio in the United States in nearly a decade, it feels like the hits just keep coming.

And polio was also recently detected in sewage in London, which prompted officials to encourage all residents to make sure they’re up to date with their polio shots. Additionally, Ukraine is experiencing a vaccine-derived polio outbreak.

“The big lesson, with monkeypox and polio now: What happens somewhere else in the world, it doesn’t stay there,” said Dr. Scott Roberts, the associate medical director of Infection Prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital.

So just how worried do you need to be? Below, experts shared their thoughts on this (understandably concerning) piece of news. (Hint: if you’re vaccinated against polio, you probably have nothing to worry about.)

First, don’t panic: The confirmed case does not mean the original virus is back.

“It wasn’t wild polio that was found in New York; it was vaccine-derived polio,” stressed Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. “They’re related but totally different things. It’s important to remember that.”

Wild polio, which is the original virus that caused the illness many think of when they hear about the disease, has been eliminated from the United States. And remains so.

″[It] would be a major deal if we had a wild polio case. There is a major eradication program,” Adalja said. Both North and South America have been free of wild polio for a long time, “so it would be a [huge] setback if you saw a wild polio case.”

Vaccine-derived polio is different. One of the vaccines that was used to control polio around the world is called the Saven vaccine. “That is a live oral vaccine,” Adalja said, and in rare cases, the “vaccine virus can mutate and cause vaccine-derived polio if it gets into a susceptible individual,” which is what happened in New York.

“We no longer offer [the live vaccine] in the United States,” Roberts said. We offer a vaccine series in babies using an inactivated polio vaccine, meaning that there’s no risk of getting infected via the vaccine that is offered through childhood vaccination in the U.S.

The person who contracted polio in New York got it from someone who received a live vaccine in another country.

What exactly is polio?

Polio is an infectious disease that we haven’t had to worry about in the United States for decades, Roberts said.

It’s a virus “that spreads most commonly through the [gastrointestinal tract], so through fecal-oral contamination of some sort,” Roberts stated. Similar to hepatitis A, the virus spreads when people don’t wash their hands and then handle food for others.

“It’s very contagious,” he said, adding that in the days before widespread vaccination, if someone brought it into a household, there was a high likelihood that everyone in the house would get infected.

More than 90% of people in the United States are vaccinated against polio.
Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images
More than 90% of people in the United States are vaccinated against polio.

What are the symptoms of polio?

According to Roberts, most people who contract polio will never know it. About three-quarters of the people who get infected have no symptoms at all. And roughly one-quarter of infected people will have a flu-like illness that goes away in a few days.

But there’s a catch.

“The reason polio is concerning and everybody used to be really scared of [it] is that a small subset of people, about 1 in 200, can get paralysis that is irreversible,” he said.

Good news: People who are vaccinated against polio are largely not at risk for developing the virus.

If you’re vaccinated against polio, you likely have nothing to worry about.

“The threat to the general public is very low — especially since the vast majority of the general public is vaccinated,” Roberts said.

According to Adalja, over 90% of the U.S. population is vaccinated against polio.

But unvaccinated people are at risk.

“There is a risk if there are enclaves of unvaccinated individuals,” Adalja said. “So if you’re in a place where there are unvaccinated people, these vaccine-derived strains can spread.”

It’s important for people to stay up to date with their vaccinations, he added, noting that vaccines have faltered after the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly, childhood immunizations have fallen.

Unvaccinated children and adults would both be at risk if vaccine-derived polio spreads beyond the case in New York.

People with certain medical conditions could be at risk, too.

Some people who are undergoing specific medical treatments, such as cancer patients who are on therapy that blocks their antibody response to vaccination, or people who have had stem cell transplants, may need to talk to their doctor about additional precautions.

You have to revaccinate these vulnerable groups after treatments sometimes because the immune system is kind of starting new, Roberts said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current guidance for high-risk individuals states that “higher-risk adults who have had three or more doses of polio vaccine in the past may get a lifetime booster.”

If you’re at high risk, it’s worth reaching out to your doctor for additional guidance ― not just because of this case, but because overall it’s a good idea to make sure your vaccinations are all OK.

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

vaccinationpoliopolio vaccine

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Relationships

The First Thing To Do If You’re Stuck In A Rut With Your Partner

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Pick A Natural Wine, Even If You Know Nothing About It

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Shopping

These 17 Gorgeous Airbnbs Are Begging You To Come To Colorado

Parenting

You Need To Watch Out For These Signs Of Heatstroke In Children

Shopping

Beat The Summer Heat With These Easy-To-Install Blackout Curtains

Shopping

The 5 Highest-Rated Hiking Baby Carriers On Amazon

Parenting

You May Have Heard About Parechovirus. Here's What To Know

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

Do Butt Masks Actually Work? A Dermatologist Swears By This One.

Shopping

The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Shopping

The Best Pet Cameras For Helicopter Fur Parents

Shopping

Reviewers Pick The Best Summer Solutions For Sweaty, Stinky Feet

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Relationships

How To Bring Up To Your Partner That You Want To Go To Couples Therapy

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)

Shopping

Cowboy Boots: The Unexpected Summer Shoe Trend

Food & Drink

Hot vs. Iced Coffee: Is One Better For You Than The Other?

Shopping

Zero-Gravity Chairs Are Everywhere. Here's Where To Get One.

Shopping

26 Stylish Things From Amazon That Reviewers Actually Say Are Their “Favorite”

Shopping

These Portable Fire Pits Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

If You're Concerned About Your Kid's Safety, You Might Want To Get This Popular Tracker

Work/Life

9 Questions Job Candidates Should Never, Ever Be Asked In Interviews

Travel

Flying Is A Nightmare Right Now. These 12 Tips Can Help Make It Easier.

Shopping

5 AC Units That Aren't Total Eyesores

Wellness

So THAT'S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Jane Austen Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Horror Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Relationships

Here's How The Happiest Couples Split Up Household Chores

Parenting

Worried About Grooming? Teaching Kids Comprehensive Sex Ed Could Help.