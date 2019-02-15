Trump on Thursday said he would approve Congress’ spending bill, which includes $1.375 billion for border barriers, as opposed to the $5.7 billion he initially demanded. By declaring a national emergency, he can seize other government money to fund the project — about $3.6 billion from Defense Department construction projects to build the wall, and an additional $2.5 billion the department had allocated for counterdrug activities, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

With that total of about $8 billion, the administration could erect some 234 miles of barriers, according to a senior administration official.

In reality, it will likely set up a legal battle that could tie up the president’s signature promise for months or years to come.

“The President’s actions clearly violate the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, which our Founders enshrined in the Constitution,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote. “The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in Congress, in the Courts, and in the public, using every remedy available.”