Politics In The Age Of Coronavirus: Views from HuffPost Readers

“Opening up certain parts of the country at this juncture is reckless in the extreme. Making a judgment on a life or death situation on the basis of a ‘feeling’ rather than on advice from medically qualified experts is criminally irresponsible. His ‘feelings’ will cause more people to die.”
— Joe Cantelo
“How can Trump decide what the experts need? If he really wants to make sure, he should pay a visit to all the NY hospitals and see for himself the suffering going on because the government was unprepared and did not proactively plan to deal with this crisis.”
— Sage10
“It kind of seems that Democrats in Congress are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. If they heed the urgent demands to help working people, they are deemed spineless. If they hold out against the greedy GOP, they are deemed merciless.”
— DogsnotGods
“They (Democrats) get no support from people, so what do you expect them to do? I’m not only disgusted by Republicans, I’m about done with American people. None of this would be happening if we hadn’t allowed it. If you want to blame someone, blame yourselves.”
— Kathy Davis
“Good for Joe! He said what needed to be said. However, I really wish at least a single high profile politician had been calling for the kind of measures that were really needed in the beginning.”
— Gary Oblock
“I’ll put this ‘lackluster’ response against the steady stream of lies and misinformation by Trump any day.”
— Jeff Cusick
“Quarantine is not the worst idea in the world. It’s working in many places.”
— Luis G Portillo
“I am supportive of this strategy as someone who lives in the area. I am surprised Cuomo is against this ... very odd.”
— Scott Thomas
“Hope he’s wrong about the worst-case scenario but even the best-case scenario is bad.”
— Bing Li
“It’s not so much of a shock claim when many scientists have been sounding these alerts with scary projections for the past several weeks.”
— Terry Hill
