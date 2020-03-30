Politics In The Age Of Coronavirus: Views from HuffPost Readers

“Opening up certain parts of the country at this juncture is reckless in the extreme. Making a judgment on a life or death situation on the basis of a ‘feeling’ rather than on advice from medically qualified experts is criminally irresponsible. His ‘feelings’ will cause more people to die.”

— Joe Cantelo

“How can Trump decide what the experts need? If he really wants to make sure, he should pay a visit to all the NY hospitals and see for himself the suffering going on because the government was unprepared and did not proactively plan to deal with this crisis.”

— Sage10