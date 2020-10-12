Three-Quarters Of Voters Want Congress To Pass New Coronavirus Relief

Roughly three-quarters of voters want to see Congress pass new coronavirus relief, a new HuffPost/YouGov poll finds.
Voters say, 74% to 10%, that Congress should pass a new economic stimulus bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A near-universal 92% of Democratic voters and a smaller 57% majority of Republican voters say they think Congress should pass such a bill.
Of those who want Congress to do so, 58% say it’s very important to them that such a bill passes. Two-thirds of supporters in households making less than $50,000 annually say that it’s very important.
The poll was fielded last Tuesday through Saturday, following President Donald Trump’s announcement Tuesday that he was calling off negotiations until the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.
Since then, Trump has reversed course, again advocating for a deal. “Republicans should be strongly focused on completing a wonderful stimulus package for the American People!” he tweeted Monday.
A third of voters had heard a lot about Trump’s original statement, with more than 80% saying they’d heard at least something.
Following that question ― which included the news that Trump had halted negotiations ― a 64% majority of voters said that Trump and congressional Democrats should restart negotiations right away, with 15% saying they should wait until the election to restart negotiations and 8% that they shouldn’t resume negotiations at all. An 84% majority of Democratic voters favored restarting negotiations immediately. A much smaller but still significant minority of Republican voters diverged from Trump’s position at the time, with 45% saying negotiations should be reopened at once.
Use the widget below to further explore the results of the HuffPost/YouGov survey, using the menu at the top to select survey questions and the buttons at the bottom to filter the data by subgroups:
The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted Oct. 6-10 among U.S. registered voters, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the population.
HuffPost has teamed up with YouGov to conduct daily opinion polls. You can learn more about this project and take part in YouGov’s nationally representative opinion polling. More details on the polls’ methodology are available here.
Most surveys report a margin of error that represents some but not all potential survey errors. YouGov’s reports include a model-based margin of error, which rests on a specific set of statistical assumptions about the selected sample rather than the standard methodology for random probability sampling. If these assumptions are wrong, the model-based margin of error may also be inaccurate.
