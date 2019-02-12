Only About A Tenth Of Americans Think Both Parties Are Too Extreme

Just over a tenth of Americans think that both the Democratic and Republican parties are too extreme, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds.

Overall, Americans say, 50 percent to 33 percent, that President Donald Trump is too extreme. They say the same of the Democratic Party, 42 percent to 34 percent, and of the Republican Party, 40 percent to 36 percent.

Views of the president and of both parties have remained relatively stable in recent years. In four HuffPost/YouGov polls conducted since the summer of 2017, the share calling Trump too extreme has stayed between 49 and 52 percent, the Democrats between 39 and 42 percent, and the Republicans between 36 and 41 percent.

But most of the people denouncing the Democrats or the Republicans as too far from the mainstream aren’t disaffected centrists under siege from both sides: They’re partisans offering a negative view of their political opponents.

Just 11 percent of Americans, the poll finds, call both Democrats and the GOP too extreme. Of the rest, a 53 percent majority finds only one party to be too extreme (for 28 percent, just the Democrats, and for 25 percent just the Republicans), and another 7 percent say that neither party is outside bounds. The remainder isn’t sure about one or both parties.

That 11 percent also lines up neatly with the approximately 12 percent of “true independents,” who don’t belong to or lean toward either of the parties.

