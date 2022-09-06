Famous Polluter Kim Kardashian Takes A 'Pick And Choose' Approach To Climate Change

“I believe in climate change," said Kim Kardashian. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

The only thing bigger than Kim Kardashian’s cultural footprint is her carbon one.

The reality TV star has long been known globally, but more recently she’s sparked backlash for her planet-destroying behavior, including wasting water during a drought emergency and dumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every time she flies private.

And yet Kardashian insisted that she’s doing her part to fight climate change in a recent chat with Interview Magazine, for which she wore a jockstrap on the butt-baring cover.

Advertisement

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she told the outlet in a story published Tuesday. “But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

The Skims founder said that she loves “learning” about the issue from her “super climate change–involved friends.” (Presumably that does not include activist Greta Thunberg, Kardashian’s one-time dream dinner guest.)

“I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life,” she added. “No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

What “really works” for Kardashian, however, isn’t great for the environment.

Last month, the Los Angeles Times revealed that the media mogul could be among the biggest water wasters in an ongoing drought in California.

Advertisement

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District issued “notices of exceedance” to Kardashian for surpassing 150% of her monthly water budget multiple times, with her Hidden Hills home and its adjacent lot using 232,000 gallons in June alone.

The controversy arrived on the heels of Kardashian also sparking backlash over her air travel. Alongside sister Kylie Jenner, she ranked high on a list of celebrities with the most private jet emissions in 2022. By July, Kardashian’s 57 flights — the shortest of which lasted a mere 23 minutes — had reportedly emitted about 610 times more carbon than the average person does in a year.