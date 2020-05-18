Mike Pompeo Asked Donald Trump To Fire Inspector General

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have criticized Trump for firing Linick, a career State Department official who has served as the department’s inspector general since 2013. On Saturday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) launched an investigation into the firing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that Trump’s firing of Linick “could be unlawful” if it was intended to retaliate against one of his investigations.

Trump has fired multiple inspectors general in recent months, including intelligence community watchdog Michael Atkinson.