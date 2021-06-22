Wellness

The Best Prime Day Products That'll Help You Poop Better (Seriously)

Grab deals on bidets, toilet stools, air fresheners and more items that'll make your bathroom trips a little less crappy.

Your poop can tell you a lot: How frequently you go, the shape of it and even the color can all provide insight into your overall health. And given your poop’s importance ― and the fact that we all gotta do our business regularly ― why not make those toilet trips as easy as possible?

Thanks to these Amazon Prime Day deals today, you can. Browse the bathroom-friendly products you secretly know you need below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-DAY trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

Squatty Potty Bathroom Toilet Stool
Amazon
Poop smarter, not harder. The Squatty Potty allows you to mimic a natural squat so you can properly align your colon, which makes your stool come out more easily.

Get the Squatty Potty Bathroom Toilet Stool for $17.49 (originally $24.99).
BQYPOWER Squatting Toilet Stool
Amazon
If you're searching for a more compact stool option, this one folds up for easy storage. It stands at 8 inches tall, which makes it an ideal height for most users.

Get the BQYPOWER Squatting Toilet Stool for $26.39 (originally $32.99).
TUSHY Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment
Amazon
Feel fresh after you go with this TUSHY bidet that attaches to your toilet. It features a nozzle with multiple pressure levels so you can control the intensity. It's easy to install and fits most toilets.

Get the TUSHY Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment for $67.15 (originally $99).
Air Wick Plug In Scented Oil Starter Kit
Amazon
Keep your bathroom smelling great at all times with this plug-in. The kit comes with two warmers and six refills. It uses essential oils and comes in a variety of scents, including lavender and fresh linen.

Get The Air Wick Air Wick Plug In Scented Oil Starter Kit for $11.89 (originally $13.99).
uptronic Toilet Brush
Amazon
Keep your toilet clean — and your bathroom area aesthetically pleasing — with this concealed toilet brush. It has a cover so the device stays hidden, and the chamber hosts a built-in drip tray to capture any excess water.

Get the uptronic Toilet Brush for $14.39 (originally $17.99).
SANKUU Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle
Amazon
The best way to keep your stool healthy and regular is by staying hydrated. This laughably large (but extremely motivating) water bottle seen all over social media will certainly do the job. It holds up to a gallon of water and comes with time markers so you can stay on track.

Get the SANKUU Large 1 Gallon Water Bottle for $13.92 (originally $19.98). Note: This deal only lasts for a few hours, so grab it fast.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine
Amazon
Anyone who is a coffee fan knows that their favorite cup of joe can also do more than energize them. For some people, coffee can have a laxative effect. There's a chemical in caffeine that stimulates muscle contractions in the large intestines. So! May as well enjoy the brew you're drinking and make it luxurious, right? This single-serve Nespresso machine makes both brewed coffee AND espresso, which is rare to find in the brand's machines.

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine for $99 (originally $192.99).
shoppingAmazonprime dayamazon prime daypoop