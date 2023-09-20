'Poor Sidney Powell': Ex-Trump Lawyer Mocked For Odd Complaint In New Filing

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sidney Powell, an ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump, is getting roasted.

Powell faces seven charges for her alleged involvement to undermine the 2020 presidential election, among them a violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, but filed a motion to dismiss Friday with a brazen complaint.

“Ms. Powell’s longstanding trusted traveler status has been revoked by TSA for ‘her criminal history’—in addition to other problems created by this wrongful indictment,” read the footnote, which was first reported by Washington Post correspondent Holly Bailey.

Powell’s charges include conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state. She is among 19 co-defendants who surrendered to Georgia authorities last month (including Trump). Powell pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a speedy trial.

Powell’s alleged involvement in the failed political power grab of 2020, during which Trump asked Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” more than 11,000 ballots in his favor, and her bold motion to dismiss because of revoked TSA privileges — left online pundits stunned.

“Poor Sidney Powell,” award-winning science writer Steve Silberman wrote Tuesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “She tried to destroy our democracy with the sheer force of lies and bullshit and they took away her TSA Pre-check.”

“I have changed my mind about Sydney Powell [sic] upon learning she must go through regular airport security now,” law professor Anthony Michael Kreis wrote Tuesday on the platform. “Fulton County simply must free her in the interest of human dignity.”

Powell, whose career includes representing firms and executives involved in the Enron accounting scandal of the 2000s, raised more than $16 million through a nonprofit by spreading the lie that the 2020 election was stolen by President Joe Biden.

“We all need to take a moment of silence for Sidney Powell’s latest aggravation. She has to stand in line with the rest of us, poor thing,” wrote one X user, with another joking: “Poor baby, attempting to overthrow the government does have a few minor consequences.”

Powell faces seven charges, including conspiracy to commit election fraud. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Associated Press

Powell baselessly claimed Dominion Voting Systems rigged voting machines in favor of Biden and that “thousands of Americans had some role in it.” Even commentator Tucker Carlson, and Trump himself, respectively said she was “lying” and laughingly called her claims “crazy.”

Powell is nonetheless adamant her name was only ruined by this indictment.

“It has done a great injustice to the people named and unnamed in it — persons who’s previously sterling reputations have been dragged through the mud and their lives and those of their families irreparably altered by this baseless prosecution,” stated her motion.

Powell reportedly got permission Tuesday to conduct voluntary interviews with grand jurors about the Georgia indictment. Her and Kenneth Chesebro, who was also charged with racketeering, will be tried separately from their 17 co-defendants in the case.