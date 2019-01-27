Pope Francis Calls Mary The First 'Influencer,' Twitter Roars — And Cringes

Pope Francis’ Twitter account took a stab at being clever about social media Saturday by dubbing the Virgin Mary the first-ever “influencer” — even though she obviously had no internet access. Twitter was blown away.

“With Mary’s ‘yes,‘” — apparently referring to the moment she acquiesced to become the virgin mother of Jesus Christ — Francis tweeted that she “became the first influencer: the ‘influencer’ of God.”

With her “yes”, Mary became the most influential woman in history. Without social networks, she became the first “influencer”: the “influencer” of God. #Panama2019 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 27, 2019

He expressed a similar idea to a massive audience of young people just outside Panama City Saturday.

“The young woman of Nazareth didn’t appear in the social networks of the time ... but without wanting it or seeking it, she became the woman that had the biggest influence in history,” Pope Francis said in his World Youth Day address.

Many Twitter followers thought the observation was a hoot and joined in the spirit of the idea. But some engaged in a debate about whether Mary ever actually truly consented to become pregnant with Christ.

Others found it embarrassing, and some called it hypocritical given the church’s treatment of women — and the survivors of sexual assault by Catholic clergy members.

Firstly, don't try to be cool, person who manages the Pope's Twitter feed.

Secondly, Eve is way more influential than Mary. Disobedience and thinking for yourself, not motherhood, are the first calling of powerful and influential women. — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) January 27, 2019

Not to be pedantic but wasn't Eve the first female "influencer" ?



I feel like I remember someone wrote about her in some book you might have forgotten about. — Galen Kehler (@GalenKehler) January 27, 2019

So influential she has no place in the leadership of her church. 🤔 — -unintelligible- (@walizonia) January 27, 2019

Really? Influencer of God? Well, she wasn't very good at it was she since that influence never got women equal rights with men for the last 2,000 years. As head of the child molesting, misogynistic patriarchy that is the Catholic Church you should know that. — linda pankewicz (@LindaPankewicz) January 27, 2019

Not trying to nitpick, but he does actually announce to her, he doesn't ask her. She doesn't consent so much as she simply accepts what's happening. It may seem a trivial difference to some, but as a young girl that always stuck with me. — Siobhan O'Flaherty (@siobhanof2016) January 27, 2019

