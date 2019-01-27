Pope Francis Calls Mary The First 'Influencer,' Twitter Roars — And Cringes

Pope Francis’ Twitter account took a stab at being clever about social media Saturday by dubbing the Virgin Mary the first-ever “influencer” — even though she obviously had no internet access. Twitter was blown away.
“With Mary’s ‘yes,‘” — apparently referring to the moment she acquiesced to become the virgin mother of Jesus Christ — Francis tweeted that she “became the first influencer: the ‘influencer’ of God.”
He expressed a similar idea to a massive audience of young people just outside Panama City Saturday.
“The young woman of Nazareth didn’t appear in the social networks of the time ... but without wanting it or seeking it, she became the woman that had the biggest influence in history,” Pope Francis said in his World Youth Day address.
Many Twitter followers thought the observation was a hoot and joined in the spirit of the idea. But some engaged in a debate about whether Mary ever actually truly consented to become pregnant with Christ.
Others found it embarrassing, and some called it hypocritical given the church’s treatment of women — and the survivors of sexual assault by Catholic clergy members.