Saints Praise Higher Power For Win After Pope Accidentally Blesses Them In Tweet

The New Orleans Saints may have a higher power to thank following their Sunday night win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pope Francis unintentionally threw his support behind the NFL team Sunday morning, when he tweeted to his 18 million followers about giving thanks for the “Saints,” using a hashtag for the word.

The word happens to be part of the NFL’s Twitter emoji program, which automatically includes the football team’s emblem as an emoji alongside the hashtag:

Pope Francis/Twitter

The pope’s tweet was undoubtedly intended for the five new saints who were canonized Sunday morning, which he had declared at the beginning of Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

New Orleans fans were quick to praise the head of the Roman Catholic Church for bestowing the good omen upon their team, which proved effective, as the Saints claimed a 13-6 victory over the Jaguars that evening.

Even Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone was feeling blessed before the game:

Wow, are we blessed or what?!?? https://t.co/IQtpTU1jCP — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone47) October 13, 2019

And the Saints’ official Twitter account praised divine intervention for their win:

Couldn't lose after this.#Blessed and highly favored 🙌⚜️ https://t.co/2BoE2oYGqF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2019