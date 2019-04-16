Pope Francis Responds To Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral

The cathedral went through additional rounds of restoration in the 1900s, including after World War II, to replace medieval glass damaged by bullets.

On Monday, Notre Dame’s spire collapsed in the roaring flames.

Dramatic photos of the blaze showed flames leaping from the historic cathedral, which is home to countless celebrated works of art, while emergency personnel poured water onto the fire to try to bring it under control.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a major speech Monday evening to visit the site of the fire. In a Twitter message, Macron said the emotion felt amid the flames is shared by all of France.

“Like all our compatriots, I am sad tonight to see this part of us burning,” he stated.