Pope Francisartificial intelligence

What The Pope Is Going On Here? Papal Puffer Pic Leaves People Perplexed

The viral, AI-generated photo of the pope in a white puffer jacket tripped up several Twitter users including Chrissy Teigen.
Ben Blanchet

Pope Francis did not show off his “drip” in a white puffer jacket despite an artificial intelligence-generated image that went viral on Twitter over the weekend.

The image, which fact-checking site Snopes determined to be fake on Sunday, shows the pope rocking the massive coat along with a zucchetto on his head and a pectoral cross around his neck.

But the spread of the image on social media reportedly originates from a Reddit user’s post on Friday, according to Forbes.

The user made the post in the r/midjourney subreddit that’s dedicated to the app Midjourney, a tool that crafts AI-generated images.

Other Reddit users have shared pope-centric images on the platform, too, including a “Grand Theft Auto”-like illustration and a picture of Pope Francis sitting inside a white vehicle.

The pope puffer photo comes after several AI-generated pictures of former President Donald Trump depicting an arrest went viral last week.

The pope photo tripped up several Twitter users – including Chrissy Teigen – who were fooled into thinking Pope Francis made the fashion choice.

Ben Blanchet - null

