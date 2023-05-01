What's Hot

'Simply Who They Are': Jen Psaki Rips Fox News For Enabling Tucker Carlson

Nancy Mace Derides DeSantis' Abortion Ban: Not A Way To 'Change Hearts And Minds'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Predicts Biden ‘Landslide’ In 2024 On 1 Condition

How Lurking On Wall Street Influenced 'Succession' Fashion

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

How To Tell Your Child That They Have ADHD

If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

'Despicable': Greg Abbott Ripped For Characterization Of Mass Shooting Victims

This Men’s Workout Underwear Is Actually Supportive, According To Reviewers

Here Are 8 No-Touch Insect-Catching Tools If You're Terrified Of Bugs

The Best Brands Of Store-Bought Salsa, According To Mexican Chefs

ABC Makes A 'Big Yikes' Blunder In Introducing Knicks-Heat Halftime Show

World NewsRussiaUkrainePope Francis

Pope Francis Reveals Secret Peace 'Mission' In Russia's War In Ukraine

“There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it," the pontiff said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary.
NICOLE WINFIELD

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday revealed that a secret peace “mission” in Russia’s war in Ukraine was under way, though he gave no details, and said the Vatican is willing to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war.

“I’m available to do anything,” Francis said during an airborne press conference en route home from Hungary. “There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it.”

Francis gave no details when asked whether he spoke about peace initiatives during his talks in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or the representative of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary.

Deportations of Ukrainian children have been a concern since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Francis said the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do “all that is humanly possible” to reunite families.

“All human gestures help. Gestures of cruelty don’t help,” Francis said.

The International Criminal Court in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s commissioner, accusing them of war crimes for abducting children from Ukraine. Russia has denied any wrongdoing, contending the children were moved for their safety.

Last week Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Francis at the Vatican and asked him to help return Ukrainian children taken following the Russian invasion.

“I asked His Holiness to help us return home Ukrainians, Ukrainian children who are detained, arrested, and criminally deported to Russia,″ Shmyhal told the Foreign Press Association after the audience.

Francis recalled that the Holy See had facilitated some prisoner exchanges, working through embassies, and was open to Ukraine’s request to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The prisoner exchanges “went well. I think it could go well also for this. It’s important,” he said of the family reunifications. “The Holy See is available to do it because it’s the right thing,” he added. “We have to do all that is humanly possible.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Related

RussiaUkrainePope Francis
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community