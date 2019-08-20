Popeyes And Chick-Fil-A Duke It Out In Deep-Fried Fracas Over Best Sandwich

Fast-food fanatics know Chick-fil-A prides itself, as the name suggests, on one thing ― perfectly golden-fried chicken.

But for those who would like their sandwich without a side of homophobia (see here for the company’s documented financial support of anti-LGBTQ groups), Popeyes debuted its own version last week, igniting a battle between the businesses that are now offering remarkably similar products.

In a not-so-subtle reminder that its recipe came first, Chick-fil-A tweeted a simple equation on Monday: “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [love] for the original.”

Trolling the restaurant, Popeyes dropped in with this retweet likely meant to ruffle some feathers:

Popeyes customers soon began flooding social media with rave reviews of the new sandwich, declaring it “fit for a God” and “the best thing I’ve ever had in my life.”

I can confirm, without a fraction of a doubt, that this is a chicken sandwich fit for a God. The hype is real. 10/10 🔥 @PopeyesChicken pic.twitter.com/fyQauNOZYh — Ava Alfonso (@AvaAlfonso) August 20, 2019

Also... Popeyes’ spicy chicken sandwich is the best thing I’ve ever had in my entire life. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) August 19, 2019

Me walking into Popeyes for that new chicken sandwich after holding strong on that Chick-fil-A boycott. pic.twitter.com/mgtyNi9ShI — Kyle Bibby (@KyleWBibby) August 19, 2019

Chick-fil-A feeling the pressure?? — Ahmed/Listen to Snoh Aalegra (@big_business_) August 19, 2019

In fact, the hype even caused certain locations to sell out, leaving some who wanted to sample the sandwich high and dry.

The three times I’ve gone to get one they keep being sold out. This is a travesty. — Aaron Ghitelman (@Ghitelman) August 20, 2019

But not as dry as this sandwich from the Southeastern regional chain, Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ’n Biscuits, which jumped into the fray with a picture advertising its own grub, quickly retreating when critics mocked its lackluster appearance.

In a related matter, Bojangles tried to get in on the chicken sandwich fever today by posting this tweet but then suddenly deleted it when people started making fun of the food for looking really dry pic.twitter.com/MziwWXZLhU — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) August 19, 2019

All of Twitter when Bojangles dropped that ashy chicken sandwich pic pic.twitter.com/azDWhwMj5O — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 19, 2019

Even the food critics agree ― Popeyes has struck gold.

The New Yorker proclaimed that the sandwich “is here to save America,” while The Chicago Tribune said “it easily bests Chick-fil-A,” praising its crust that “crunches audibly when you bite in, with all those nooks and crannies on the surface shattering into a thousand delicious pieces.”

Wendy’s, meanwhile, is feeling a little salty about the news, dismissing it all as nothing but a battle for second best.